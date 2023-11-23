McLaren reveal striking new livery ahead of Abu Dhabi season finale

No stranger to special liveries, McLaren will close out the 2023 championship with their latest Driven By Change offering.

The Driven by Change initiative champions underrepresented artists across the globe and was launched by McLaren at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Featuring a different artist a year later, this season McLaren are displaying a livery by Nujood Al-Otaibi.

A revamped look for McLaren for the season finale

The livery has been designed by Nujood, who has a hearing impairment and takes inspiration from the way in which she “interprets sound, and the impact that nature has on her hearing, representing the rolling sand dunes and sea waves of the beach.”

Nujood’s livery design will be carried on the McLaren MCL60 for the entire Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend, and her signature will be represented on the Halo and nose.

“My art is inspired by two things, the first is my hearing impairment. The second is nature, specifically the beach. I feel like nature has a really powerful message. I combined these two inspirations together into one artwork,” she said.

McLaren go into the final weekend of the season looking to stay ahead of Aston Martin in the race for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Just 11 points separate the two with team boss Andrea Stella confident a good result awaits.

“We’ve arrived at the end of a long season of racing,” he said. “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is an important event for us, as we finish off our battle in the Constructors’ Championship.

“We go into the weekend more positively than the previous one, as the Yas Marina Circuit should suit our car better.

“As we approach the end of the season, I have to say that I’m so proud of every single person at McLaren, both trackside and back in Woking.

“The entire team has worked incredibly hard from the challenging start we had in Bahrain, right through to being in a position where we can fight not only for good points, but also for podiums.

“We’ll take this final opportunity to do our best to finish the season on a high.”

