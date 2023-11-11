New Michael Schumacher documentary announced on eve of tragic anniversary

German broadcaster ARD will release a new five-part Michael Schumacher documentary in December.

Schumacher is widely-regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all-time, he and Lewis Hamilton the only seven-time World Champions in the history of the series.

And now fans will be given an in-depth insight into Schumacher’s journey all the way to the pinnacle of Formula 1, in a documentary released to mark the 10-year anniversary of the legendary racer’s tragic skiing accident.

Michael Schumacher documentary to chart legendary career

The five-part series will be available via ARD’s media library from December 14 and then aired on December 28 to mark 10 years since the tragedy.

Details on Schumacher’s health have been kept closely guarded even since he suffered devastating head injuries while skiing in the French Alps in 2013, Schumacher’s family lawyer Felix Damm recently discussing the media blackout on updates on Schumacher’s condition.

He said that issuing a “final” report was considered, but believing that this would not truly bring an end to media attention, this course of action was not taken.

“It has always been a matter of protecting private information,” Damm told LTO. “Of course, we had a lot of discussions about how to do that.

“We also considered whether a final announcement about Michael’s state of health could be the right way to go about it. But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be permanently updated ‘water level reports’. Because as a person affected, it is not in your hands to order the media to draw a line under the matter.

“The media could take up such a report again and again and ask: ‘And how does it look now?’, one, two, three months or years after the report. And if we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-opening.”

This latest documentary follows Netflix’s ‘Schumacher’ film, released in 2021.

