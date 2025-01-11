The kickoff of the 2025 NASCAR season is rapidly approaching, and with it has come a new set of rules dictating the Cup Series — including an open invitation for any driver that found success in other racing disciplines.

That’s right: Formula 1 drivers, IndyCar legends, off-road heroes, and more will have the ability to earn a spot on the NASCAR Cup Series grid should they decide to join the sport.

NASCAR opens its doors for international talent

The Daytona 500 is right around the corner, which means the NASCAR Cup Series season is about to occupy the minds of racing fanatics from February to the start of November — and in a bid to keep things interesting, NASCAR has released an updated set of rules.

The biggest talking point among these revisions involves what many people are referring to as “celebrity drivers” — or, as NASCAR phrases it, a “significant contributor” from a different discipline.

If you aren’t familiar with the Cup Series, let’s clarify a few quick points. Starting grids are limited to 40 cars, with starting slots guaranteed for all “chartered” teams — or, teams that have committed to running the full season. With 36 total charters, that means each Cup race opens up four slots for non-chartered teams and drivers to compete for a spot.

If more than 40 drivers show up, the non-chartered cars battle in qualifying for a slot on the grid. Historically, that has meant that so-called “celebrity” drivers — or, non-NASCAR drivers who perhaps raced in other series but wanted to try stock cars — have had to compete for one of those four remaining starting slots.

Not anymore.

Now, those “significant contributors” will automatically gain a starting slot, even if they don’t qualify for the race on their own merits. NASCAR has created a 41st grid entry just for these kinds of drivers.

That means drivers from Formula 1, IndyCar, endurance racing, and more will be treated like a full-time, chartered competitor. While one would expect those one-off competitors to easily make it onto the starting grid, now there will be no doubt.

And we’re already seeing this rule come into effect ahead of February’s Daytona 500. Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves announced his intention to attempt to make the race with the Trackhouse Racing team. Now, there is no questioning it: Castroneves will start that event.

Many fans are concerned about the precedent these rules will set. First and foremost, it allows inexperienced stock car drivers the ability to race without having to test a car first. And it also raises a lot of questions about how the series will determine what constitutes a “significant contribution” to racing.

But more than anything, it does take away much of the drama. To qualify for the Daytona 500, drivers must first make it through the “Duels” — a series of races taking place in the build-up to the 500. Many fans were looking forward to seeing Castroneves duke it out for a slot on the grid; now, we know he’s guaranteed a place.

Other fans have argued that it cheapens the sport of Cup Series racing. After all, plenty of folks see oval racing as being inherently “lesser” than other forms of motorsport — despite the fact that it comes with its own set of challenges and skills. Seeing a talented driver from another discipline struggle with NASCAR helps bring it some much-needed legitimacy. Opening the doors to all-comers lowers the barrier to entry.

Making matters even more frustrating is that Castroneves has been awarded automatic entry into the Daytona 500, while iconic Cup Series drivers like Jimmie Johnson will turn up at the event fighting to make the field.

It raises a lot of questions about just what a “significant” contribution to racing means.

