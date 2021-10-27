New points systems have been announced amid revamped sporting regulations for the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships next year.

Rather than being separated as they have been for most of this season, the two junior series will run together on the same Formula 1 programmes in 2022.

The more compact schedule for this season was influenced by the pandemic and helped teams financially with less travelling, but F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel said there was a strong desire from all parties to bring the three championships back together on the same weekends.

Only two races in each championship will take place across a weekend instead of the three currently, which comprise two sprint events on a Saturday and a longer Sunday feature in F2.

In 2022, after one free practice session per championship, the grid for Sunday’s main event will be decided by one qualifying session each.

The points awarded for the feature race will remain the same as the points awarded for a Formula 1 grand prix. However, only two points will be awarded for pole position, down from four in 2021.

The grid for Saturday’s F2 sprint race will be determined by reversing the top 10 of qualifying. The top eight finishers of the race will then be awarded the following points in order of position: 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.

In Formula 3, the grid for Saturday’s sprint race will be determined by reversing the top 12 drivers from qualifying. The top 10 will then be awarded the following points in order of position: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.

One point per race will be given to the driver who achieves the fastest lap but only if they finish inside the top 10.

Although one fewer race per championship will take place on each weekend, it has been stated the number of rounds overall is set to increase due to the greater number of grands prix they will support.

Formula 2 is taking place over eight weekends in 2021 and F3 concluded at its seventh event, Norway’s Dennis Hauger securing the title at Sochi.

With 24 and 21 races taking place in F2 and F3 respectively this year, the indication is they will take place on at least 13 of the planned 23 F1 weekends in 2022.

F2 has two more rounds of the current campaign to go, in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, with Oscar Piastri taking a 36-point lead over his fellow Alpine Academy driver Guanyu Zhou into those decisive six races.