GianPiero Lambiase earns promotion with new Red Bull staff structure announced

Red Bull has confirmed a series of internal promotions as part of a new staffing structure moving forward, including GianPiero Lambiase moving into the role of Head of Racing.

As other senior Red Bull figures pledge their commitment to Christian Horner’s outfit, Lambiase, previously Head of Race Engineering at the team, will step into a more senior role that will see him take on some of the responsibilities vacated by outgoing sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, alongside maintaining his position as race engineer for Max Verstappen.

New GianPiero Lambiase role among series of internal Red Bull promotions

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Alongside his current duties in charge of the race engineering team, Red Bull confirmed that in his new position, Lambiase will be taking on overall responsibility for the team’s strategy group and sporting regulations operations, alongside heading up Red Bull’s race, heritage and car build teams – reporting directly to technical director Pierre Waché.

With PlanetF1.com understanding Lambiase already committed his future to Red Bull with a new contract before the summer break, this promotion also means he will remain the voice in Verstappen’s ear on the pit wall, continuing a partnership that goes back to his debut with the team in 2016.

With key figures within Red Bull having opted to take on new challenges from next season, Wheatley taking on his first role as a team principal with Audi and Adrian Newey becoming managing technical partner at Aston Martin, Red Bull have opted to promote from within as they move forward next season.

Team principal Horner referenced the “tremendous strength and depth” within the Red Bull ranks upon Wheatley’s departure being announcement, and he has made good on taking the “opportunity to elevate others within the team.”

Beyond Lambiase, multiple other senior figures in the team have committed their futures and been promoted in the latest restructure, with senior strategy engineer Steve Knowles becoming the team’s Acting Head of Sporting, reporting to Lambiase to focus on regulatory matters.

Senior engineer Rich Wolverson has also been promoted to Head of Race Team Operations, also reporting to ‘GP’, managing the day-to-day operations of the race and heritage teams that now fall under Lambiase’s remit.

Another team member to report to Lambiase, head of freight operations Gerrard O’Reilly, has also been awarded a new role, taking on the job of Head of Race Team Support & Logistics, while chief mechanic Phil Turner will be promoted to Race Team Factory Operations Manager, to report to Wolverson.

These changes are all set to take effect at Red Bull once sporting director Wheatley leaves the team from 1st January 2025, and he heads on gardening leave before taking his next step with the Sauber-Audi project by next July.

