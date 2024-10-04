New ‘serious candidate’ for future Red Bull seat emerges with 2025 plan confirmed

While Red Bull finalise their 2025 F1 driver line-up, Helmut Marko is already searching for their next superstar and has billed Tim Tramnitz is a “serious candidate”.

From an organisation that seemed to have an abundance of riches in their junior ranks, today Red Bull are contemplating what comes next with Sergio Perez not firing, Daniel Ricciardo ousted from VCARB and the team undecided on Liam Lawson.

Red Bull see a ‘serious candidate’ in Tim Tramnitz

The Kiwi will contest the final six races of this year’s championship as an audition for a 2025 F1 drive with some pundits suggesting he could even make a play for Perez’s race seat.

However, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner all but denied this when he told the F1 Nation podcast that Perez has a contract “for next year” and that Red Bull’s decision to replace Ricciardo with Lawson was more with an eye to the future. A future in which one of the Red Bull junior drivers could “step up in the fullness of time”.

Marko believes he may have found that one, although he is still a few years away from Formula 1.

He’s speaking about 19-year-old Tramnitz who raced for MP Motorsport in this year’s Formula 3 championship where he finished P9 having claimed a maiden victory at the Sprint race in Monza.

He’ll remain in F3 next year before stepping up to Formula 2 and then, as Marko put, he could be a “serious” contender for a race seat with one of Red Bull’s F1 teams.

“With Tramnitz, who we added to our squad last year, we had a positive season,” the motorsport advisor said to RTL/ntv.

“He will stay in Formula 3 for another year because he simply wasn’t ready for Formula 2 in terms of preparation. But that must clearly be his goal. Then he’ll go to Formula 2.”

Pressed on whether the German could one day race in F1, Marko replied: “Based on the course of events so far, the performance and the attitude, I believe that we have a serious candidate in Tramnitz. But at the moment we are in Formula 3.”

Red Bull undecided on Oliver Goethe’s future

He, however, is not the only young German driver on Red Bull’s books as the team also has Oliver Goethe. He was seventh in the F3 series with one round remaining before he was called up to F2 by MP Motorsport to replace the Williams-bound Franco Colapinto.

Marko, though, admits when it comes to the 19-year-old he’s still undecided.

“The situation is a little different,” Marko explained. “He is not the type of person who has the thoroughness of a German. He is – as we say – a bit of a mixed bag. He overtakes very well, his weakness is qualifying.

“You have to explain to him that without hard work – no matter how much talent you have – you won’t get to the top.

“Only a small part of the finances come from us. He is in the fortunate position of having other supporters. As I said: He has to work much harder in terms of his overall attitude and take the whole thing seriously.

“His management is now holding talks with various Formula 2 teams. And it looks like he will start in Formula 2 next year. The extent to which we will still be involved is also still a topic of discussion.

