F1 news: It’s the end of the F1 road for Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is set to lose his Sauber seat for the F1 2025 season, with Audi F1 reportedly poised to confirm the signing of McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto.

Audi F1, who will take over the existing Sauber team in F1 2026, remain the only non-Red Bull team yet to officially confirm their driver lineup for next season.

F1 news: Christian Horner is getting a big raise at Red Bull

Christian Horner has cemented his status as the highest paid F1 team principal, with Red Bull’s accounts revealing that he received an 11 per cent pay rise in 2023.

Red Bull produced the most dominant season in history in F1 2023, winning 21 out of a possible 22 races as Max Verstappen, with a record 19 victories to his name, eased to a third consecutive World Championship.

F1 news: A cool $1m on offer for the person who can figure out what happened to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to offer a $1million prize to anyone who can work out why the Mercedes W15 remains so inconsistent at this late stage of the F1 2024 season.

Having suffered two consecutive winless seasons in 2022/23, Hamilton returned to the top step of the podium earlier this year by taking an emotional home win at his home race at Silverstone.

F1 news: No surprise if Lando Norris changes his mind on Verstappen Brazil win

Martin Brundle believes Lando Norris will change his view of Max Verstappen getting slightly “lucky” during the Brazilian Grand Prix, as the Red Bull driver was “in a class of one” on Sunday.

Verstappen rose from 17th on the grid to take an unlikely victory in wet conditions at Interlagos, with Norris slipping to sixth place after starting from pole position – and the timing of a red flag stoppage leading Norris to his claim of Verstappen having luck on his side.

