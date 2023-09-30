Mick Schumacher given key advice to keep his F1 dream alive

If Mick Schumacher wants to race in Formula 1 again, then former F1 racer Nick Heidfeld says it is pivotal that he keeps his foot in the door in any way he can.

Schumacher joined the Formula 1 grid in 2021 surrounded by a great deal of fanfare as the son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher and the reigning Formula 2 champion.

It was far from a smooth two-season spell for Schumacher though with the Haas team, who replaced him with Nico Hulkenberg for F1 2023.

Mick Schumacher advised to keep reserve role

Following his axing by Haas and with no other opening on the grid for F1 2023, Schumacher was handed a lifeline as Mercedes brought him into the fold as a reserve driver.

Schumacher took on the role with a view to chasing a return to the grid for the following season, though all doors now seem to have closed, with Alpine instead in talks with Schumacher for him to join their endurance racing programme.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has left the door open for Schumacher to continue as their reserve even if he takes on such an outside project, and if he wants to retain hope of racing in Formula 1 again, then 13-time F1 podium finisher Heidfeld says Schumacher cannot afford to lose his link to the series.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The shortest F1 careers this century in the brutal world of Formula 1

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

“He must always try to keep a foot in Formula 1 – even if it’s only as a test driver,” Heidfeld told Sport1. “I was a test driver for Pirelli and a reserve driver for Mercedes.

“We also see it with Nico Hülkenberg. He was already written off three times and now he’s firmly back in the saddle.

“You always have to believe in yourself and in the possibility, you can’t back down and you have to look for your chances. I hope and think that Mick will do that and that he has the right advice.”

Interim Alpine boss Bruno Famin confirmed Alpine’s interest in Schumacher ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, though made it clear that no agreement had yet been reached.

“It’s true that we’re talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme with the A424,” Famin confirmed.

“It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think.

“For the time being we’re just talking.”

The only F1 2024 seat potentially up for grabs is at Williams, though the team remain determined to retain their struggling rookie Logan Sargeant for a second season.

Read next: ORF accidentally ‘officially’ confirm Mick Schumacher seat for 2024 season