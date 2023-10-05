Nico Hulkenberg reveals bizarre birthday gift given to Kevin Magnussen

What do you get an F1 driver who has everything? Nico Hulkenberg had an idea for Kevin Magnussen’s birthday and, no, you won’t guess correctly!

Kevin Magnussen celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday in Qatar, with his Haas team bringing out cake and flowers for him in their hospitality area as the crew gathered around to wish the Danish driver an enjoyable day.

With Hulkenberg presenting his teammate with a little vase of flowers at the same time as Haas took to social media to share a video of team members wishing him a happy birthday, Hulkenberg also revealed a far more unusual birthday gift he gave to Magnussen…

Nico Hulkenberg gifts Kevin Magnussen a toilet brush!

Speaking in Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Hulkenberg was asked about Magnussen’s birthday, and deviously smiled when asked whether he’d gotten the Dane a gift.

“Yeah, he got a cake,” he said.

“And he’s gonna have another special gift later, a personal one.”

With press conference host Tom Clarkson’s interest piqued by Hulkenberg’s secrecy, he pressed the German driver for more information. Clearly eager to reveal, he hadn’t even finished the question when Hulkenberg spilled the beans: “It’s a toilet brush!

“I’m sure you don’t want to know the details!”

Later on the press conference, Hulkenberg was asked why he had chosen a toilet brush – an unusual gift choice between friends.

“All I can really say is that you know in the European season, the driver rooms are in the back of trucks,” Hulkenberg smiled.

“We share the toilet and the shower and stuff. So that’s all I can say!”, to which Clarkson replied, “We’ll draw our own conclusions!”

Haas’ last weekend with the original concept VF-23

The American squad are rolling out with an upgraded VF-23 for the next race in Austin, in what isn’t quite a B-spec version of the car but will boast comprehensive changes to the concept they’ve used all year.

Heading into their final weekend with the car in the original spec, Hulkenberg said there’s still a good chance of being quick in Qatar but welcomed the arrival of the upgrades as he said they can’t come soon enough.

“We’re obviously anticipating those ones,” he said.

“It’s been a long time coming and looking forward to that a lot.

“So this is the last weekend with the old packaging car so we will try to survive as well as we can. And then all eyes on Austin and the rest.”

