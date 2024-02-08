Nico Hulkenberg addresses F1 contract speculation after Haas rumours swirl

Nico Hulkenberg and Haas have moved to clear up the facts after a report suggested he had extended his stay until the end of 2025.

Hulkenberg’s current contract with Haas comes to an end after the 2024 F1 season, with the German one of umpteen drivers seeking clarity on their future for next season.

But another piece of the jigsaw looked to have fallen into place as a journalist reported Hulkenberg had confirmed to him that he would be stayed with Haas for 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg swiftly cleans up after 2025 contract ‘confirmed’

Speaking at the launch of a new F1 Drive venue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Hulkenberg appeared to have given away a secret as one F1 journalist in attendance reported he was told of a new deal for the German driver.

Alex Harrington of Sports Illustrated wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed to me that he has an extended contract with Haas. He will race for them in 2025. Kevin Magnussen is still waiting. They couldn’t give me more details.”

While this would seem fairly cut-and-dried, Hulkenberg himself took to social media to clear up the misunderstanding.

Retweeting one of the various social accounts that repost F1 news, Hulkenberg said: “Don‘t believe everything. Someone took a joke a bit too serious,” with a smiley winking face.



Separate from that, a Haas spokesperson has also clarified that Hulkenberg was joking and that his joke had been misinterpreted – Hulkenberg has not yet signed a contract for the 2025 season.

Aside from continuing with Haas, Hulkenberg has also been linked with a possible switch to Audi – meaning the possibility of a 2025 switch to Stake ahead of Audi’s takeover of the Sauber outfit for the following season.

