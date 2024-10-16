Haas-Toyota to become ‘serious competitor’ with ‘more exciting stuff’ teased

Nico Hulkenberg believes Haas is set up to become a “serious competitor” in light of recent changes at the team he’s leaving, including a new technical partnership with Toyota.

The German driver will move to Sauber for F1 2025 as he joins the burgeoning Audi project, but says current team Haas has all the ingredients to become very competitive over the coming years.

Nico Hulkenberg: Haas is very well set up now

Haas has gone through something of a transitionary period recently, with former team boss Guenther Steiner making way for Ayao Komatsu over last winter, while the team recently announced the arrival of Japanese manufacturer Toyota as a technical partner.

It’s been a very strong year for Haas, with the VF-24 proving a capable machine that has seen Nico Hulkenberg score six points finishes to contribute 24 of Haas’ 31 points – the American squad occupies seventh in the Constructors’ Championship and is attempting to hunt down VCARB for sixth.

Hulkenberg will depart Haas at the end of this season, having had a decent two-year stint with the squad that gave him a chance at a comeback to F1, and the German driver spoke about the evolution of his current team in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

“I think the team is set up very well now,” he said.

“And I think it’s a working organisation and I think we’ve proved that to some extent this year where with the changes that happened over winter.

“It [also] always depends also on many other factors. Commercially – what kind of partners do they have, what are the budget, what are the resources?

“That’s obviously a key element in that kind of question. And I don’t know that going forward, what will happen here.”

With Hulkenberg stepping out, he’s not as privy to information as he once was, but the German driver said he’s aware of further developments coming for Haas in the near-future.

“But I hear that there is some more exciting stuff in the pipeline for the team, which will only help them, I think,” he said.

“And I think Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come, especially definitely next year still because the regulations are stable.

“2026 is an unknown for everyone, but the exciting thing is 2026 is a white piece of paper and that makes it so interesting for everyone who could do a better job than other teams and stand out.”

This weekend at the United States Grand Prix marks the start of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Collaboration, as well as a new sponsorship deal with Orion180, while the VF-24 will roll out with a revised livery for the team’s home race – the car will also feature new upgrades to the floor and bodywork.

Damon Hill: Haas set to become ‘formidable’ opponent

1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill echoed Hulkenberg’s positivity towards Haas, saying he believes the arrival of Toyota alongside the existing knowledge base at Haas will make the Kannapolis-based squad one to be reckoned with.

Certainly, there’s more reason for optimism at Haas than there has been for several years as Toyota Gazoo Racing begins its collaboration with the American squad – TGR being a leading light in world rallying and the World Endurance Championship.

“I think this is the big opportunity for Haas,” Hill told the F1 Nation podcast.

“This connection to a huge motor manufacturer, one with an incredible reputation and market share and also technology – they are leading the way in many ways. They led the way with hybrid cars and self-charging.

“They’re right on top of everything with regard to the way that the automotive business and the automotive world is going.

“It’s huge for Haas. From now on, people have to regard Haas as potentially a formidable player in the sport.”

