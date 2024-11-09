Despite scoring points in three of the last four races, Franz Tost claims Nico Hulkenberg is “past his prime” and instead advocates for Mick Schumacher to be in the Sauber next season.

But the former Toro Rosso team boss also believes Schumacher would be a better choice than the newly-signed Gabriel Bortoleto.

Nico Hulkenberg out? Mick Schumacher in? Franz Tost says yes please

Hulkenberg has been Haas’ standout driver this season, scoring 31 of the team’s 46 points which has elevated them to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship. As things stand, that’s their best position since 2018.

He did blot his copybook at the wet Brazilian Grand Prix when he became the first F1 driver in over 17 years to be disqualified during a race after marshals helped free his Haas when it became stuck on a drain at Interlagos. He was disqualified for receiving outside assistance.

It meant for the first time in four races the German, who is off to Sauber next season, failed to score a point on a Grand Prix weekend as a gearbox issue put him out of the Saturday Sprint.

But if you ask Tost, Hulkenberg should no longer be on the grid.

“The last few races have shown that Nico Hülkenberg is past his prime and, in my opinion, no longer belongs in Formula 1,” he told F1-Insider.com.

Instead, the long-time Schumacher supporter believes it would be “better” for Sauber, who will be rebranded Audi in 2026, to “rely on a young German like Mick Schumacher.

“I would play the German card, especially in these difficult times. That is the best way to get employees who are critical of Formula 1 back on board.”

Gabriel Bortoleto a ‘risk’, Sauber should’ve ‘sign Mick Schumacher instead’

That German card, and Schumacher’s two years of F1 experience from his brief spell with Haas in 2021 and ’22, also has Tost putting the 25-year-old in the car in the Sauber instead of Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto.

Sauber announced earlier this week that the Brazilian would partner Hulkenberg having signed a multi-year deal.

Tost called that a “risky decision”, explaining: “He has done a good job in the junior classes so far, but the jump to Formula 1 is huge.

“The cars are relatively easy to drive in dry conditions, but in the rain in Sao Paulo you saw what happened to the other highly praised junior drivers: Oliver Bearman was often off the track and mostly seemed overwhelmed. And Franco Colapinto had two serious accidents. That cost Williams millions.

“Politically speaking, it is also be an extremely unfortunate decision.”

“They should go a different route and sign Mick Schumacher instead,” he advocated. “Mick is also still young and has won both of the decisive junior classes, something Bortoleto has not yet managed.

“In addition, he is very fast, continuously improved in his two years with the Haas team and now has a lot of mileage experience with the current Formula 1 cars in his role as a test driver.”

Sauber’s decision to put Bortoleto in the car alongside Hulkenberg all but ends Schumacher’s Formula 1 dream as the German has already been away from the grid for two years.

Even his Mercedes test driver role is uncertain with Valtteri Bottas expected to rejoin the team with whom he won 10 Grands Prix. Schumacher is expected to re-sign for Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme.

