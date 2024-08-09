As Nico Hulkenberg prepares to join Sauber/Audi, Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu had a clear stance on talk of title-winning potential in the German, considering he does not have a podium in Formula 1.

36-year-old Hulkenberg is a veteran of the F1 grid and still regarded as one of strongest talents out there, his impressive form since returning to Formula 1 with Haas in 2023 catching the attention of Sauber, to become Audi in 2026.

Haas boss bluntly shuts down Nico Hulkenberg World Champion talk

Hulkenberg became the first driver signed for the Audi project and will make the move to Hinwil next season, Audi aiming to compete at the front of the grid three years into their F1 journey.

So, Haas team principal Komatsu was pressed on whether he believes there is title-winning potential in Hulkenberg?

That, Komatsu says, is an impossible predictions to made, as he bluntly pointed out the fact that Hulkenberg holds the record for most starts in Formula 1 – 217 – without a podium finish, never mind a win.

“Nico is a great driver. But I wouldn’t talk about the World Championship title. He doesn’t even have a podium to his name yet,” Komatsu told Auto Motor und Sport.

“Something like that has to happen step by step. After his first podium finishes and victories, a driver first has to prove that he can deliver these performances consistently. I don’t want to belittle Nico, but I can’t stand here and claim that he has the qualities of a World Champion when he hasn’t even been on the podium yet!”

That being said, Komatsu does rate Hulkenberg as one of the best drivers on the F1 grid, who could put himself in the race-winning scene if he had a car up to the task as well.

“Is he one of the top drivers in Formula 1? Absolutely!” Komatsu continued. “If he has the right car, he can definitely compete for podiums and victories.”

And Hulkenberg is a driver who Komatsu said he does “love” to work with, so understandably, he will “definitely miss” him when he moves on to Sauber from next season.

“I love working with him,” said Komatsu. “He always speaks his mind honestly and clearly, he pushes the team in the right direction.

“I will definitely miss Nico.”

But with Sauber currently rock bottom of the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings, the only team yet to score a point, Hulkenberg was asked by Sky F1 whether he felt he pulled the trigger too quick on choosing to join?

“I don’t think so, to be honest,” he replied.

“I don’t see an opportunity anywhere in the top four teams for me. My mind and my conscious is very calm and clear.

“Every team always tell you, promises you blue sky. ‘We are doing this, and we’re doing that…’, but obviously Audi is a pretty powerful and big brand in the world.

“I know how seriously they are taking it, what they are investing, what they’re doing to make sure they are competitive, and that they’re going to be a success.

“On top of that, I think obviously the 2026 rule change offers a really good opportunity for a new manufacturer to come in. It is really like a reset with the resources, the manpower, the budget and the power of the brand.

“I just think that’s a very good opportunity and an exciting project for me and my career.”

Audi recently announced major changes at the head of its F1 programme, removing Andreas Seidl and bringing in former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto and long-serving Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as the new leaders. Chairman Oliver Hoffmann was also shown the door.

Meanwhile over at Haas, they will have an all-new driver line-up for F1 2025 with Esteban Ocon making the move from Alpine to partner Oliver Bearman.

