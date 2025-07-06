Nico Hulkenberg recounts ‘surreal survival fight’ to end legendary F1 podium drought

Nico Hulkenberg called it “surreal” and “crazy” after he secured his first podium in Formula 1 at the 239th attempt.

The German was the unwanted holder of the longest run without a maiden podium in F1 history but put that particular stat to bed with an incredible drive at Silverstone.

Nico Hulkenberg reflects on first F1 podium

Starting last on the grid, with only Franco Coalpinto in the pit lane officially starting behind him, not even the most optimistic Sauber fan could have predicted that Hulkenberg would join the McLaren duo on the podium come the end of the race, but a chaotic grand prix allowed the German to rise dramatically up the order.

With rain and a mix of strategies, Hulkenberg became the oldest first-time podium finisher in more than 50 years and Sauber’s first podium finish since Japan 2012.

The 37-year-old described it as a “surreal” moment in front of the British crowd.

“It’s been a long time coming, hasn’t it?” he said with a smile. “But, I always knew, we have it in us. I have it in me somewhere.

“What a race coming from back of the grid, doing it all over again from last weekend. It’s pretty surreal.

“To be honest, not sure how it all happened, but obviously crazy conditions, mixed conditions. It was a survival fight for a lot of the race.

“I think we just were really on it, the right calls, the right tyres in the right moment, made no mistakes, and quite incredible.”

The podium did not come easily though as he had Lewis Hamilton bearing down on him as the race reached a climax.

Given the pace of the Ferrari, Hamilton passing Hulkenberg looked at one point inevitable but towards the very end, only for the Sauber driver to maintain his advantage – and even increase it in the final laps.

“I was in denial, till probably the last pit stop and then when I heard we gapped Lewis quite a bit with the one extra lap, I was like, okay, you know, this is good. It’s some breathing space,” Hulkenberg said.

“But then, you know, he was catching quite quickly so the pressure was there. It was an intense race. But like I said, we didn’t crack, no mistakes. And obviously, really, really happy with the for that.

“Obviously he’s [Hamilton] going to give it all here in front of his home crowd and I was like ‘sorry guys, but you know, it’s also my day. I got to stick my neck out.’”

