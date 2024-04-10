Told by Ralf Schumacher to leave Haas who have “other ideas’ with Oliver Bearman in the running for a 2025 F1 seat, Karun Chandhok believes Sauber would be a “smart” move for Nico Hulkenberg.

Back on the grid in a full-time role last season, Hulkenberg was the star of the Haas show but it was by no means a bright light.

Haas billed as a ‘nice, small team for newcomers’ like Oliver Bearman

Undone by the VF-23’s tyre-eating tendencies, he finished the year on nine points but with his team-mate Kevin Magnussen scoring just three, Haas finished the year bottom of the log.

This year there have been signs of improvement with the VF-24 but Haas are still at the lower end of the midfield with three points for Hulkenberg, and one for Magnussen.

Coming on the back of Haas’ unexpected management reshuffle after Guenther Steiner was axed with Ayao Komatsu replacing him as team principal, former F1 driver Schumacher says it’s time for his compatriot to seek pastures more productive.

Billing Haas a “nice small team” for newcomers such as Ferrari protege and Saudi Arabian GP star Oliver Bearman, he feels Haas don’t have the investment for a driver like Hulkenberg.

Asked by Sky Deutschland if Hulkenberg should stay at Haas come 2025, the German replied: “No, certainly not.

“Haas is certainly a great team and everything will get better there, but the structure isn’t there and doesn’t look towards the future either.

“Investments are pending but are not being made because Gene Haas has other ideas. It’s a nice, small team for newcomers like Oliver Bearman.”

Nico Hulkenberg dubbed a ‘good choice’ for Audi

The former Renault driver has been linked to a move to Stake, as they’re known today, but Audi in the future.

Said to be half a line-up that could include Carlos Sainz, former F1 driver Karun Chandhok believes that would a “good” move for the German.

Calling Hulkenberg a “safe” hands, he said on Instagram: “That’s an interesting one because Audi now have control of the seats so I think they will try get the drivers for ’25 who they want in the car for ’26 because the regulation changes are coming.

“And you really want continuity across regulation changes.

“There are a lot of rumours about Hulkenberg signing there, which I think is a smart move. He’s a safe, sensible, experienced and fast pair of hands.

“So Nico Hulkenberg would be a good choice.”

