Nico Rosberg strikes huge $100m breakthrough after F1 retirement

Nico Rosberg hit a significant benchmark in his off-track career recently, with his investment fund hitting the $100million valuation mark.

The 2016 World Champion confirmed his company, Rosberg Ventures, crossed the $100m threshold in assets under management, in what has proven a thriving business for the former Mercedes driver.

Rosberg shocked the Formula 1 paddock when he announced his retirement shortly after winning the title in 2016, and he has since embarked on a career that includes occasional punditry work, alongside his business ventures.

The former Mercedes and Williams driver spent a five-year stint as an investor on Die Höhle der Löwen (‘The Lion’s Den’) – the German equivalent of Dragon’s Den and Shark Tank, before announcing he was taking a break from the show in 2023.

His company, Rosberg Ventures, created a ‘fund of funds’ in April to bring together its capital to be used through other venture capital firms, and he confirmed he crossed a significant threshold in his business dealings.

“Huge milestone: Rosberg Ventures crossed $100M in Assets Under Management!” Rosberg posted on X.

“Very humbled by the great support we have received by our partners. I look forward to our joint journey!”

An interview with prominent business magazine Forbes revealed that at least $5m of this figure comes from his own money, having invested through high-performing venture capital firms in the United States, reasoning that “it makes a lot of sense to give your money to the best in the world.”

And to make an impression in this high-stakes world, he recalled meeting co-founding partner of venture capital firm Floodgate, Mike Maples Jr, and with a crowd of people looking to gain his attention at a conference in New York, he looked to use the brief moment he had to stand out.

“I’m very humble usually, but I have to use the two-second intro to set myself apart,” he said.

“So I just went straight [up to him], and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Formula 1 World Champion Nico.’”

Rosberg is still seen in the Formula 1 paddock as a pundit, having retired from the sport abruptly eight years ago.

