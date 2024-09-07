Nico Rosberg tells banned Kevin Magnussen to ‘learn’ as FIA attack continues

Nico Rosberg, the F1 2016 World Champion, says Kevin Magnussen must “learn” to change his approach after a ban-incurring Pierre Gasly incident had him declaring that governing body the FIA “don’t want racing.”

Magnussen received a 10-second time penalty and crucially two superlicence points after banging wheels with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly going into the second chicane at Monza, both drivers taking to the run-off but escaping any damage. Those two penalty points took Magnussen to 12 for the 12-month period, making him the first driver to receive a one-race ban under the system.

Nico Rosberg tells Kevin Magnussen ‘learn’ as FIA attack continues

That means Magnussen misses the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Oliver Bearman – already signed to Haas for F1 2025 – called up in his place, with Magnussen’s approach the problem in Rosberg’s eyes.

“Magnussen just has to learn at some point that he needs to take it a bit more easy,” said the Sky F1 pundit.

“Because it just happens too often.”

FIA superlicence penalty points: Where the F1 2024 drivers stand

👉 F1 penalty points: Kevin Magnussen triggers race ban with Italian GP incident

👉 F1 records: Who are the youngest drivers ever to race in Formula 1?

Rosberg’s comments came after Magnussen had further criticised the FIA, pointing to an incident involving his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg who was pushed wide at Ascari by Daniel Ricciardo, for which Ricciardo got a five-second penalty.

“Me and Gasly had slight contact, no damage on either car, no consequence in the race. We just had slight contact and missed the corner,” Magnussen told Sky F1.

“And so what? We were racing. I don’t know why we need to be throwing around penalties like this.

“And on top of that, I saw Nico almost get thrown into the wall at 300 kilometers an hour by Ricciardo. I’m not saying he did it on purpose, but still, he got five seconds. I got 10 seconds. It doesn’t add up at all.”

Asked if he wished to speak to the stewards about his opinion, he said he has done so “too many times” before, and claimed that “they just don’t want racing.”

“Usually, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t change anything,” said Magnussen in regards to conversations with the stewards.

“Even though I go to speak to them, I’ve spoken to them many times, too many times, and I still don’t understand what the rules are. Seems like they’re just throwing around [penalties].

“They don’t want racing. That’s what it seems to me.

“If this thing between me and Gasly can’t be deemed a racing incident, then I don’t know what can. It doesn’t make sense.”

Haas sit P7 in the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship on 28 points with eight rounds to go, six of those points scored by Magnussen.

Read next: Daniel Ricciardo ‘punch my face in’ Nico Hulkenberg thought as Monza penalties addressed