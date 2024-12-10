Sergio Perez has reportedly put a “$16 million” price tag on his Red Bull contract with Nico Rosberg revealing he “wants his money at least” if he’s not going to race.

Perez may already know his Red Bull fate after Helmut Marko revealed on Sunday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that a “decision will be made” on Monday, however, there won’t be an announcement until later in the week.

Nico Rosberg reveals Sergio Perez’s ‘$16 million’ price tag

Perez was asked about his future after his Lap 1 DNF at the season-ending Grand Prix and, for the first time, wavered in his certainty as he spoke with the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Well, at the moment, I don’t know,” he said. “I just know that I’ve got a contract to race next year. And unless something changes in the coming days, that’s going to be the situation for next year.

“We are talking to try to see what’s best moving forward. We’re going to be talking in the coming days and we will discuss what the situation is from both parties and see if we are able to reach an agreement.

“If not, like I said, I’ve got a contract for next year.”

Adamant that he would not resign on his own volition, Rosberg reckons that ‘agreement’ for F1 2025 hinges on Perez being paid out by Red Bull.

The latest on Red Bull’s F1 2025 driver decisions

👉Liam Lawson exclusive: The exciting ‘opportunity’ of being Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate

👉Horner reveals aim of crucial Perez talks as Red Bull exit nears

“Sergio Perez has been one of the mysteries of recent times, how you can lose so extremely your form,” the 2016 World Champion told Sky F1.

“He’s just so far back like he struggles to get within six or seven-tenths of Max [Verstappen], which is huge in F1.

“That’s why all the rumours suggest that he’s on his way out, but he hasn’t confirmed it yet, because he does have a contract apparently for next year.

“And we’ve heard rumours it’s around 16 million there at play. He wants his money at least, so he’s not going to go away that easily. And I think there’s a bit of lawyer discussions going on at the moment.”

Nico Rosberg asks the big question: Who should replace him?

Perez joined Red Bull in 2021 and while he helped Max Verstappen at a crucial moment in that year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi and last year brought Red Bull their first 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings behind his World Champion team-mate, he has failed to take the fight to Verstappen.

The Mexican driver, as well as the other Verstappen team-mates, claim being the Dutchman’s team-mate is the hardest job in Formula 1. Even Red Bull team boss Christian Horner agrees, saying Verstappen is “complete” as a driver and has “precision” that “you don’t see very often”.

It means deciding who’ll take the job next season is a difficult one for Red Bull with Racing Bull’s Liam Lawson said to be leading the running.

Brought in to replace Daniel Ricciardo at the United States Grand Prix, should Lawson – who last year filled in for the Honey Badger when he broke his hand – join Red Bull he will do so with a total of 11 Grands Prix and six World Championship points to his name.

“Who should replace him?” Rosberg pondered. “Yeah, it’s such a hard decision, and the options are not so fantastic also because of a lack of experience on Lawson’s side.

“But I guess the rumours are, again, that they’re going to go for Lawson, which is the new driver that they brought in just recently in the Racing Bull’s car.

“And, yeah, I mean, that’s not an obvious one either because against Yuki Tsunoda it’s not like he’s been like on a different planet, he’s been there or thereabouts. But I guess that’s the gamble they will take, and they should be taking Red Bull.”

Read next: Helmut Marko reveals timeline for when Red Bull teams ‘will be decided’