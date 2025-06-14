Nico Rosberg made it clear that he did not agree with Danica Patrick as she played down the complexity of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Formula 1 has descended on the venue for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, where both 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg and former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick are on Sky F1 punditry duties, though the duo have differing opinions over how difficult this iconic track is to drive.

Nico Rosberg ‘has to disagree’ with Danica Patrick on Canadian GP track

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a track which certainly keeps the stars of Formula 1 on their toes, one of its trademark features being the ‘Wall of Champions’, which received its name due to the multitude of World Champions who have come a cropper there out of the final chicane, including Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

However, Patrick does not see the venue as too great of a task, as she claimed on Sky F1 that “it’s not a super challenging track”.

She later added: “Montreal is a fun track, but it’s not the most complicated.

“I think, as long as you get get the balance right, you get it to change directions, just be able to get on the throttle coming off, you can put it together here.”

However, Rosberg – the 2016 World Champion – would step in to state his disagreement with what Patrick had said, and give his alternate view on how challenging the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is to drive.

“I have to disagree ever so slightly there, Danica,” Rosberg responded. “Montreal is one of the hardest tracks of the year, because there’s so many bumps and at every kerb you have to hit it so perfectly.”

Rosberg’s former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix a record-equalling seven times, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen goes into the 2025 staging looking for his fourth consecutive victory at the venue.

“It’s a real driver’s track,” Rosberg added, “which is why Lewis Hamilton has won all his records here, and even Max Verstappen has won all the last races, because the driver can really shine here.”

Patrick would soften her stance after Rosberg had made his point, acknowledging that “there’s huge penalty for not being precise, and that’s hitting the wall.”

