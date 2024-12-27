Rosberg X Racing, the Extreme E team founded by 2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg, has announced “the conclusion of its racing chapter” at the end of 2024.

The team had won two championships in the sustainable off-road series, but with Extreme E set to be replaced with the hydrogen-powered Extreme H next season, RXR has opted to use this juncture to close its racing operations after four years.

Nico Rosberg: ‘Bittersweet’ to be closing Extreme E team’s ‘racing chapter’

Extreme E had ended its final season early, which RXR admitted “came as a shock” to the team as they were in the fight for a third title in four years, and with the switch to hydrogen power on the horizon, the team said in a statement that it marks a “natural moment” to conclude its racing operations.

RXR expressed its well-wishes for those to continue in the Extreme H series next season, while looking back at what it had achieved in its time racing.

Rosberg said: “Building RXR wasn’t just about racing; it was about creating a purpose-driven team that could make a real difference.

“From our championship wins to our environmental and equality initiatives, we’ve accomplished so much together. While it’s bittersweet to close this chapter, I am proud of what we’ve achieved.”

The team’s managing director of commercial operations, Maximilian Wasler, added: “This chapter of RXR has been really great. It’s rare to find a team so committed to winning and making a difference.

“I’m proud of our achievements and look forward to seeing how the legacy of RXR will inspire future endeavours.”

The team added in a statement: “As RXR closes its garage doors, the values of sustainability, innovation, and purpose that defined RXR will continue.”

Rosberg had been indirectly competing against his former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the Extreme E series, with both he and Hamilton having founded teams to have driven in the all-electric category.

Hamilton’s X44 team won the 2022 Extreme E title, but the team opted to not continue into the 2024 season with the switch to Extreme H on the horizon.

