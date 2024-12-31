For one final time in 2024, it is time to bring you up to speed with the biggest headlines from the world of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton features prominently on what was his final day as a Mercedes driver, as he prepares to jump into Ferrari life. Let’s take a closer look at the top talking points.

Nico Rosberg slams ‘inappropriate’ Lewis Hamilton

At Hamilton’s final race weekend with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, his outfits proved a reference of his team transition to come, Hamilton starting the race weekend in all white which became all black, before wearing shades of red and finally all red as his Ferrari days drew closer.

However, the creativity did not impress Hamilton’s former team-mate Nico Rosberg, who found it an “inappropriate” initiative.

Lewis Hamilton to be at wheel of ‘completely new’ Ferrari

Ferrari returned to F1 title contention in 2024 and will have their sights set on an F1 2025 title push, Hamilton bidding to secure a record eighth World Championship.

And team boss Fred Vasseur has confirmed that the 2025 Ferrari will be a revolution, a “completely new” challenger compared to the SF-24.

Toto Wolff delivers final message to Lewis Hamilton

But, before Hamilton embarks on life in Ferrari red, he and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff were together one last time to address the Mercedes crew.

Wolff predicted that Hamilton will be recognised as the F1 GOAT for a “long time” as he reflected on the pinch-yourself journey for Mercedes with Hamilton at the wheel for the last 12 seasons.

Damon Hill leads tributes to Martin Brundle after OBE award

Martin Brundle – the former F1 driver who has gone on to become an iconic voice of the sport – has been recognised in the UK’s New Year’s Honours List with the awarding of an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

And among those offering their congratulations was 1996 World Champion Damon Hill, a Sky F1 colleague of Brundle’s from 2012-24, with Brundle’s fellow Sky F1 pundit/commentator Karun Chandhok calling him the ‘Adrian Newey of commentary’.

Max Verstappen lauds Red Bull atmosphere

Max Verstappen crowned himself a four-time World Champion in F1 2024 by securing his fourth title in a row, and as headed for a chat on the Talking Bull podcast, it proved a time of reflection for the Dutchman on his Red Bull journey.

Starting out as a 17-year-old with Toro Rosso and graduating to Red Bull a year later – winning on debut with the team in Barcelona – it has been quite the impact made by Verstappen on the team and on F1 as a whole, Verstappen praising the team which has allowed him to be his true self.

