Lewis Hamilton is “back in the game” with his former team-mate Nico Rosberg declaring his move to Ferrari shows his desire to “push his limits”.

12 months after his long goodbye to Mercedes began with his pre-season announcement he would be leaving the team to join Ferrari, Hamilton officially became a Ferrari Formula 1 driver on 21 January.

His seismic move was marked with photographs taken outside of Enzo Ferrari’s red-doored house and a visit to the team’s Maranello headquarters, before it culminated in his first test in a Ferrari F1 car as he laid down the laps at the team’s private Fiorano circuit.

He swapped to the Barcelona circuit a week later for another two days of running, although that was cut short when he crashed the SF-23 and caused significant bodywork and suspension damage.

Ferrari reportedly called it “normal”, especially with a driver of Hamilton’s calibre pushing to find the limits of the Ferrari F1 cars.

Hamilton waxed lyrical throughout, describing the move as an opportunity to “embrace new challenges” and “drive forward with purpose” while his first laps with Ferrari were “one of the best feelings of my life”.

He also told LinkedIn’s ‘Get Hired’ newsletter: “I believe there’s more of a risk in staying somewhere you’re comfortable and in getting complacent.

“Call it instinct or a gut feeling, but I knew that signing with Ferrari was the right move for me and that it would give me the challenge I needed.”

It’s that challenge to better himself as a driver but also as a person that Hamilton’s former team-mate Rosberg believes was key to his switch to Ferrari.

“Lewis has nothing to prove and yet he has put himself back in the game; he continues to push the limits,” the German told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Lewis is driven by a deep love for the sport and a desire to continue to push his limits.

“A change like the one he will face this year can rekindle passion.

“Lewis is already a legend, he would have nothing to prove, but his choice shows the hunger of a man who wants to continue to grow, both as a driver and as a person.”

Hamilton will be chasing a record-breaking eighth World title with the Scuderia as the 40-year-old seeks to break his tie with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

The Briton won his first crown in 2008 with McLaren before adding six with Mercedes over the course of seven years, 2014 to 2020. His streak was only broken by Rosberg who triumphed in 2016 before days later quitting the sport.

It’s a decision that the 39-year-old does not regret.

“No, I have no regrets,” he said. “I fulfilled my dream of becoming World Champion and I wanted to leave at the peak of my career. By retiring, I was able to spend more time with my family and start my career as an investor.

“I did what I felt and it was right for me.”

The F1 2025 championship begins with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16.

