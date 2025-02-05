Another day is in the books, and that means it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key Formula 1 headlines.

Lewis Hamilton continues to feature prominently, with his Christmas gifts not enough to gain access to the Rosberg household, while Max Verstappen has been warned that he will not be able to topple Hamilton in F1 2025…on one key Ferrari condition. Let’s take a closer look.

Lewis Hamilton banned from Rosberg’s house in Christmas gifts reveal

Time has healed some of the wounds for Hamilton and Rosberg after their fiery rivalry as Mercedes team-mates, with Rosberg revealing that his two daughters are in fact Hamilton superfans and that the seven-time World Champion gives them gifts at Christmas.

However, he quipped that Hamilton “has to stop at the door”.

‘Not even Max Verstappen’ beats Lewis Hamilton in strong Ferrari

That is the warning coming from ex-Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who can envisage an unstoppable Hamilton of old returning in F1 2025 after his move to Ferrari.

However, that is dependent on the Scuderia giving Hamilton a car that will unlock that motivation.

What Red Bull are getting from engine partner Ford

As the huge regulatory reset for F1 2026 grows ever closer, Red Bull are continuing preparations to become an F1 engine manufacturer for the first time via their Red Bull Powertrains division, working in partnership with Ford.

And F1 veteran Otmar Szafnauer – who worked as Programmes Manager for Ford in the United States for over a decade – told PlanetF1.com that “Red Bull is getting a very competent and capable partner”.

Jenson Button’s ‘contract clause’ Brawn GP car goes up for auction

In arguably the greatest underdog story Formula 1 has ever seen, Brawn GP shocked the world by pulling off the title double in 2009, Jenson Button claiming his sole World Championship in what was the team’s only season of existence ahead of Mercedes taking over.

And for the first time, a Brawn GP chassis is to become available to buy, with the Button-owned Chassis 001/01 to be auctioned off at this year’s Miami Grand Prix, a car which came into Button’s possession via a unique contract clause.

Zhou Guanyu returns to F1 with Ferrari

Having been dropped by Sauber at the end of F1 2024 – the team opting for an all-new line-up of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as the Audi F1 era looms – Zhou Guanyu has already secured his return to the sport.

And that comes with Ferrari, after their former academy driver agreed a deal to become their F1 2025 reserve, sharing the responsibility with Antonio Giovinazzi.

