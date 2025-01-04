Rosberg makes brutal Ricciardo claim as ex-team-mate key flaws identified

For all his potential, Nico Hulkenberg went missing at key times, like being overshadowed by Daniel Ricciardo who has shown “he wasn’t the very best either”.

That is the opinion of 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg, explained why he feels a driver that has shown “glimpses of absolute genius in Formula 1” in the form of Nico Hulkenberg has never made it into a leading team.

Nico Hulkenberg ‘burned bridges’ and ‘wasn’t good enough’ at times

Hulkenberg is regarded as one of the strongest drivers on the F1 grid, especially over one lap, with his more recent highlights being making the front row in Canada 2023 and outqualifying Max Verstappen at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, both achieved with Haas.

Yet, as the German now moves on to Sauber, which will become Audi from F1 2026, he holds the unwanted record for most grand prix starts without a podium, with 227 of them failing to produce a top-three finish.

This continues to baffle Rosberg.

“Unbelievable that Nico Hulkenberg has never been on the podium,” said the Sky F1 pundit and commentator.

“He was the biggest talent coming up in Formula 3, Formula 2, and showed glimpses of absolute genius in Formula 1, but somehow never lived up to that expectation.

“Apart from again this year [2024], where he really seems to be so special out there, maximising the car all the time. Really, in qualifying, you would say he’s one of the best qualifiers from the whole grid this year, it’s just amazing to watch.

“Of course, there’s still question marks on his race pace and craft sometimes, but even there, this year, he’s done well.”

Rosberg therefore was asked if it was the case that Hulkenberg – a driver for Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault, Racing Point and Aston Martin previously – has always been unlucky not to have been in the right team at the right time.

Rosberg does not go along with that line of thinking, highlighting how he feels Hulkenberg cost himself such opportunities, while making a brutal reference to Hulkenberg’s former team-mate Ricciardo.

Having outscored Hulkenberg by 17 points across their season as Renault team-mates in 2019 – Hulkenberg replaced after that season – Ricciardo went on to unsuccessful spells with McLaren and VCARB, losing his VCARB seat after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

How the F1 2025 grid is looking

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

“No,” Rosberg declared to the suggestion of bad luck for Hulkenberg in his F1 career. “If you show that you are one of the best, you will get to the lucky car. And he just never really showed it.

“Plus, Nico Hulkenberg, he was not the best socially. Social intelligence, working on the team bosses to get yourself in the right position.

“Because he burned some bridges there early in his career. That was one thing that he could have done better.

“And the other thing is that just sometimes he had these phases where he just wasn’t good enough, like Daniel Ricciardo beating him in Renault fair and square, you know? And look at where Daniel Ricciardo is, yeah, it turns out he wasn’t the very best either.”

Hulkenberg forms an all-new F1 2025 driver line-up for Sauber/Audi F1, where he will partner reigning Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

Read next: F1 legend with Hamilton and Schumacher experience casts GOAT verdict