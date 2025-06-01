Nico Rosberg was left unimpressed with England international footballer Bukayo Saka after an awkward encounter ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The stars of the England national football team were in the house at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but when 2016 World Champion Rosberg and Sky F1 colleague Simon Lazenby attempted to grab a word with Arsenal’s England international Saka, things took an awkward turn.

Bukayo Saka snubs Rosberg and Lazenby at Spanish Grand Prix

The England men’s national football team are preparing for their latest 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier versus Andorra on June 7, that match to take place at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

So ahead of that game, the England team dropped by to attend the Spanish Grand Prix, and on the grid, Sky F1 spoke with England’s all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane, defender Dan Burn and winger Bukayo Saka, or tried at least when it came to Saka.

Kane and Burn happily engaged with Rosberg and Lazenby, Rosberg thanking Kane for his efforts playing for Bayern Munich in the recently-concluded Bundesliga season, Rosberg telling the 31-year-old that he is a huge Bayern fan.

However, when Rosberg and Lazenby attempted to speak to Saka, it was immediately clear that he did not want to talk, as he gave a sharp: “I don’t have much to say.”

Lazenby attempted one more time to speak with the 23-year-old, but met with silence, he and Rosberg quickly moved on, Rosberg left stern-faced after that encounter.

“That was not very friendly at all was it,” Rosberg stated.

After speaking with Burn, and getting a “good” from Alpine driver Pierre Gasly as he rushed for the national anthem, Rosberg and Lazenby walked back past Kane, Saka and Burn, at which point Rosberg pointed towards Saka and said: “They were better than the soccer player from before.”

