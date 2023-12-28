A clip has resurfaced on social media showing Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel teaming up to prank Nico Rosberg in an F1 press conference.

Schumacher and Rosberg spent three seasons as Mercedes team-mates between 2010 and 2012, with Rosberg outperforming his illustrious team-mate almost throughout.

Rosberg claimed the first victory for the modern Mercedes team at the 2012 Chinese Grand Prix, while seven-time World Champion Schumacher was restricted to just a single podium finish in three years in silver after his sensational F1 return in 2010 proved largely unsuccessful.

Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel prank on Nico Rosberg resurfaces

Schumacher and Rosberg’s spell as team-mates came during Vettel’s reign of terror, with the German – often nicknamed ‘Baby Schumi’ in his younger days – winning four World Championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

Vettel later left Red Bull to join Ferrari, the team with whom his boyhood idol Schumacher achieved most of his success with a run of five straight titles from 2000.

In the clip, captured in the FIA press conference at the 2012 German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, Rosberg fields a question from a reporter on the demands of Friday practice.

One of my favourite press conference moments. Schumacher and Seb teaming up to banter Rosberg 😂 pic.twitter.com/b05TAUFCZL — Out of Context Rosberg (@OoCRosberg) June 24, 2020

Rosberg begins to answer but it soon becomes evident that the volume of his microphone is turned up too high, leading Vettel and Schumacher – both sat to his left on the front row – to break into mischievous grins.

As Rosberg continues, Schumacher leans over to whisper in Vettel’s ear, seemingly suggesting to interfere with his team-mate’s microphone further still.

Vettel then proceeds to lean over and move the microphone even closer to Rosberg’s mouth, increasing the volume even higher and distorting his voice.

As the room descends into laughter – including Vettel and Schumacher, as well as Timo Glock, Mark Webber and Nico Hulkenberg on the back row – Rosberg realises he has been pranked and readjusts his own mic.

With Schumacher still giggling, Rosberg’s former Williams team-mate Webber – who famously christened the 2016 World Champion ‘Britney’ during their single season together in 2006, a reference to Rosberg’s long and flowing blonde hair at the time – leans towards his mic.

“Did you get that?” Webber asks with a smile, with his own mic turned up to 11. “Can you check the radio volume?”

Not exactly renowned for his sense of humour, Rosberg hit the headlines in July when a Sky F1 junior presenter referred to him as ‘Britney’ during the broadcaster’s live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Rosberg demanded an on-air apology from the cheeky teenager before storming out of the commentary box.

