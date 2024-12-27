It is time to bring you all up to speed with the latest key headlines to have emerged on Friday from the world of Formula 1.

Nico Rosberg is the headline act after making a huge announcement regarding his racing team, while a Mercedes tactic which did not go down too well at Red Bull has come to light. Let’s get to it…

Nico Rosberg racing team announces its closure

Since 2016, Rosberg X Racing has been competing in the Extreme E series. But, it turns out 2024 was its final year in operation.

As the category prepares for its new Extreme H era, Rosberg has used this transition period to call time on his team.

Read more – Nico Rosberg-led team announces ‘bittersweet’ closure of ‘racing chapter’

Mercedes cable tactic got on Red Bull’s nerves

It was a very heated feud between Mercedes and Red Bull in 2021 as the teams went to battle for the titles, with long-serving Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas revealing a particular tactic from Mercedes which proved “very irritating”.

And that involved leaving cables hanging in the pit-lane to complicate life for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Read more – Red Bull figure reveals ‘very irritating’ Mercedes tactic used in F1 2021 feud

Max Verstappen F1 ban threat triggers Helmut Marko plea

Kevin Magnussen in 2024 became the first driver to reach 12 FIA Super Licence points and receive a one-race ban. Could Max Verstappen become the second?

Now on eight, with no points to come off until June, Verstappen is getting dangerously close to the limit, and Red Bull’s Helmut Marko is pleading for a “let them race” mindset to return.

Read more – Marko issues Max Verstappen plea as F1 race ban looms

Aston Martin ready for Enrico Cardile arrival

After a sudden exit from Ferrari, Enrico Cardile was announced as Aston Martin’s new F1 chief technical officer, and it appears his date of arrival has now emerged.

As per a report from Italy, the ex-Ferrari stalwart will start work at Aston Martin in January.

Read more – Key Aston Martin hire set for January arrival as technical team takes shape – report

Lewis Hamilton holds ‘concrete talks’ with KTM

Debt-ridden Austrian manufacturer KTM are battling to save their place on the MotoGP grid, and thus are open to new sponsors and investors.

And the outfit claims “concrete talks” have been held with seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, though he would need to co-exist with Red Bull.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton holds ‘concrete talks’ with manufacturer battling €3 billion debt