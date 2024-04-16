While Nicolas Hamilton is the “number one fan” of his seven-time Formula 1 World Champion brother Lewis Hamilton, he said it can be “annoying” when people do not see him for his own identity.

Lewis is not the only racing driver in the family, as his younger brother Nicolas has also become a veteran of the British Touring Car Championship scene.

Nicolas Hamilton not just ‘Lewis Hamilton’s brother’

And while Nicolas describes himself as the “number one fan” of Lewis – who has gone on to achieve record-breaking success in Formula 1 – he is also keen for people to realise that he has his “own identity”.

Alongside racing, Nicolas – who has cerebral palsy – is also a motivational speaker.

Speaking to Sky News, Nicolas said: “I’m Lewis’ number one fan for sure.

“It can be a little bit annoying when everybody just relates me to him and calls me ‘Lewis Hamilton’s brother’.

“I’m definitely my own person, I have my own identity, have my own story and I’m not trying to compete against Lewis.

“My part in life is to try and use what I’ve gone through in my life to inspire able-bodied and disabled people, parents of disabled children, but also just general humans that struggle for everyday purpose because there’s a lot of us that do.

“And yes I’m related to Lewis, but also have my own identity.”

Nicolas would also go into further detail on how his disability impacts his racing career, as he discussed the in-car modifications which help him compete.

The 32-year-old would liken his situation to if a Paralympian was to go up against an Olympian.

“I can’t flex my ankles and a lot of racing drivers flex their ankles to accelerate and brake,” he explained.

“So I have modifications in the car, which is a hand clutch on the steering wheel and then I have two pedals instead of three, so I have the accelerator and the brake.

“And yeah, I’ve just got to keep myself fit and train myself to be almost like an able-bodied driver, because I’m basically a Paralympian in the Olympics racing against able-bodied people.”

Nicolas will be there to cheer Lewis on as he starts an exciting new chapter in his life and F1 career next year as he heads for Ferrari.

