Former FIA Race Director Niels Wittich has taken on a new motorsport role, which sees him take on a critical task related to circuit safety infrastructure.

Wittich served as the Formula 1 sole race director in 2023 and most of ’24, having previously shared the role with Eduardo Freitas in 2022, but departed the FIA towards the end of ’24.

Niels Wittich joins Geobrugg Motorsport after FIA departure

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Wittich has taken on a new role with Geobrugg Motorsport, the Swiss-based catch-fencing design and manufacturing company that provides protection systems at many circuits on the F1 calendar.

Geobrugg provides motorsport barriers and fencing, including the first homologated FIA debris fences, with circuits such as the Miami International Autodrome, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Yas Marina, Silverstone, Zandvoort, Circuit de Catalunya, Hungaroring, Baku City Circuit, and Portimao, each making use of its products.

With Geobrugg providing consultancy services to circuits requiring safety solutions, as well as design, production, and installation services, its products can be seen in use in Formula 1, Formula E, WEC, World Rallycross, and MotoGP.

Former F1 Race Director Niels Wittich has joined the company as project manager and international sales for motorsport, with his skillset gained from years of safety auditing as a race director translating well for this new role.

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“Many will know Niels from his role as Formula 1 Race Director, where precision and composure are essential, and has proven himself as a leader who remains calm under immense pressure,” a statement from Geobrugg said.

“With more than 20 years in elite motorsport, Niels brings deep experience across the industry. His career spans roles in leadership positions across Formula E, DTM, F3, and F2, culminating in his work overseeing global operations in Formula 1.

“Beyond his work in Race Directing, Niels’ previous involvement with the FIA Circuits Commission involved enhancing track safety, making him a natural fit for Geobrugg’s ethos.

“We look forward to seeing Niels on the track again!”

There are not currently any plans for Wittich to attend any F1 races this year, with the German having been absent from the paddock for over a year following his departure from the FIA, and he will continue to serve as a race director for the GT World Challenge Europe championship with SRO.

Ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wittich was replaced by the incumbent Rui Marques, with an FIA statement at the time saying that he had “stepped down from his position to pursue new opportunities.”

Wittich was quoted by German media as clarifying that he had not resigned, and that he had told reporters that he had been fired from his role, with paddock speculation suggesting his relationship with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had soured.

Wittich had been the sole FIA Race Director for Formula 1 between the end of 2022 and his departure, having assumed the role full-time following a year of sharing it on a rotational basis with Eduardo Freitas.

Both Freitas and Wittich had taken over from the axed Michael Masi after the events of the tail end of ’21 had left the Australian’s position untenable.

With Wittich leaving the FIA, he offered an update on his plans for 2026 as he posted on social media at the start of this season.

“As [2025] comes to a close, I’m once again taking a moment to reflect – this time on a year that proved how many different shapes a career in motorsport can take,” he said.

“After closing an important chapter at the FIA, 2025 became a year of expansion rather than transition. Continuing in my role as Race Director for GT World Challenge Europe with SRO has been both an honour and a responsibility I value. At the same time, I had the opportunity to step into new areas that broadened how I contribute to the sport.

“Becoming an expert for Sky F1 TV Germany allowed me to share insight and context with a wider audience. While Champ1 launched the Niels Wittich Show, opening a new way to explain race weekends, decisions, and dynamics from a race director’s perspective, translating the complexity of motorsport into clarity has been a challenge I truly enjoyed.

“On track, [2025] delivered unforgettable moments: the intensity of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, as well as race weekends across GTWC Asia and the Intercontinental GT Challenge, reinforced just how global and diverse this sport has become.

“What stands out most, once again, are the people – teams, officials, broadcasters, drivers, and organisers – whose professionalism and passion continue to shape motorsport at the highest level.

“As I look ahead, I do so with confidence and curiosity. Motorsport is evolving rapidly, and I’m keen to keep contributing across different platforms – on track, on air, and beyond – wherever experience and perspective can add value. If you’re looking for a proven voice, trusted insight, or hands-on expertise to support your project, broadcast, or team, I’d welcome the opportunity to connect and explore how we can work together.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey over the past year – including the continued trust and long-standing connection with the DMSB. I’m looking forward to what’s next and to continuing the conversations that move our sport forward.

“Here’s to another exciting year ahead.”

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