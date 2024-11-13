Niels Wittich didn’t voluntarily leave the role of FIA Race Director, Sky F1 claiming he was sacked amidst reports of tension between himself and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The FIA announced on Tuesday that Wittich had stepped down from the job that he had been in since 2022, initially sharing it with Eduardo Freitas before taking it on full-time in 2023.

Did Niels Wittich step down, or was he sacked?

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities,” read an FIA statement.

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”

Departing with immediate effect, the timing of the decision was perplexing as just three races remain in the 2024 F1 championship.

However, according to Sky F1 reporter Slater, Wittich didn’t step down as the FIA claimed, he was pushed out.

“Senior sources have told me that he has effectively been sacked, that there wasn’t a volition in terms of him deciding to leave his job with three races to go. That is obviously contrary to what the FIA have put out in their statement,” the pundit told Sky Sports News.

“What I have also learned, and this has been explained to me by several sources, is that the relationship between Wittich and the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was also somewhat at odds, and that has been a contributory factor.”

More on the FIA and F1’s governance

👉 F1’s poisoned chalice? Abrupt race director exit cycle could repeat itself

👉 Explained: How the FIA develops potential new F1 rules and regulations

Going on to reveal that the teams were shocked by the FIA’s decision as it is an “unusual choice to change horses at this point in time”, Slater surmises that Wittich’s decisions as the rain pummelled the Interlagos circuit at the Brazilian Grand Prix may have been the final straw.

“Wittich has been under some scrutiny,” he said. “We can look back at Interlagos and what happened there, and even in events preceding that. Amid heavy rain at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, there were times perhaps when maybe the red flag ought to have been activated earlier on.

“I’ve spoken to some individuals who felt that Wittich’s judgement was perhaps lacking for some of these crucial decisions.”

The recent stewards decisions at the United States and Mexican Grands Prix, which had an impact on the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, may have also factored.

“Was his relationship with the race stewards a bit problematic?” questioned Slater. “Did that surface in Austin when there was all that controversy about the way Max Verstappen races, particularly in defence.”

As for Wittich, he confirmed Slater’s claim that he was sacked, telling Motorsport-Magazin: “I have not resigned.”

The publication went on to reveal that the 52-year-old had only been informed of his axing shortly before the announcement.

The FIA have already announced his replacement, Rui Marques taking up the reins as Formula 1’s Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships,” read the FIA statement. “Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director.”

Read next: Martin Brundle hits back after Verstappen and Newey British media bias accusations