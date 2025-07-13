1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell admits he did not see Red Bull’s axing of Christian Horner coming.

And after that huge decision was made in the days following the British Grand Prix, Mansell expects Red Bull’s performance to suffer through the remainder of the season.

Red Bull to take F1 2025 pain for Christian Horner sack?

On the Wednesday after the British Grand Prix, Red Bull made the announcement that it had released Horner with immediate effect, bringing to an end his stint of more than 20 years at the helm of Red Bull Racing.

Laurent Mekies was confirmed as his replacement, the Frenchman stepping up as the new Red Bull Racing CEO, having served as Racing Bulls’ team principal since 2024.

Meanwhile, Alan Permane takes over from Mekies as the new Racing Bulls team boss, transitioning from his racing director role.

Horner’s dismissal came as a total shock to Mansell, with their recent conversation providing no sign of his impending fate, and the 1992 champ fears Red Bull will take some pain on track before better days arrive.

Red Bull sits fourth in the current Constructors’ Championship standings, 288 points behind runaway leaders McLaren.

“I think just, like the racing fans, I didn’t know what Red Bull were doing, so yeah, it came as quite a shock and surprise,” Mansell told a betting platform.

“I was with Red Bull and I spoke to Christian last weekend and there was no inference, no problems or anything. A bit of shock and a bit of horror really.

“No one really has the facts and it would not be professional of me to try and make an opinion but all I can say is the magnificent job Christian Horner has done for 20 years is a testament to his skill and his dedication to the sport. That shouldn’t be forgotten.

“To do this mid-season, whatever the reasons are, it’s not helpful for the team. It will be a struggle for Red Bull to be as competitive as they would’ve wanted to be for 2025 now.”

Horner has built his legacy as one of the most successful F1 team bosses of all-time, amassing Red Bull a total of 14 world championships under his watch.

His tenure has seen further highlights like the emergence of multi-time World Champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, plus the establishment of Red Bull Powertrains, which will see Red Bull become an engine manufacturer for the first time from F1 2026.

Following news of his dismissal, Horner took to social media to issue a statement in reflection on his Red Bull journey.

“After an incredible journey of twenty years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” Horner said.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that.

“It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic Team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.

“Thanks to the amazing partners and fans who enabled us to go racing. Your support has helped grow the team from its humble beginnings to an F1 powerhouse that laid claim to 6 Constructors Championships and 8 Drivers Championships.

“Equally, thank you to our rivals, with whom there would be no racing at all.

“You’ve pushed us, challenged us, and enabled us to achieve accolades we never dreamed possible. The competition has made every victory sweeter and every setback an opportunity to develop and grow.

“Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special.”

