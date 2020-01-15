Former Formula 2 driver Roy Nissany has been unveiled as Williams’ test driver for the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old Israeli driver took part in the post-season Abu Dhabi test in December for Williams – it was his first official Formula 1 test.

As well as testing duties Nissany will take part in three FP1 sessions during the 2020 season, while he will also drive the FW43 on a rookie test day.

"I'm so very, very much looking forward to getting started."

Nissany was unveiled at an official press conference in Israel, and speaking to the Williams website he said: “I am thrilled to become official test driver for ROKiT Williams Racing.

“This is also a landmark for motorsport in Israel. When I tested for the team in Abu Dhabi in December, I instantly felt comfortable in the car and part of the team.

“The experience that I will gain this year, immersing myself with Williams will prove invaluable and I’m looking forward to getting started, both on and off the track.”

Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Roy Nissany to ROKiT Williams Racing in the role of our official test driver.

“Roy demonstrated his capabilities driving in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year and we were extremely impressed with what he could do in a short space of time.

“He is a hard-working individual who we are excited to be working with this year.”

While Williams are hoping to improve their on-track fortunes in 2020, the same could be said for Nissany.

Despite being 25 he is yet to win a title at junior level – he most recently competed in F2 in 2018 as part of the Campos team, scoring one point as he finished P22 in the standings.

