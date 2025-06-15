Blasting rumours of his pending axing as “disrespectful”, Ferrari may not need to make an “immediate intervention” as Fred Vasseur’s contract expires at the end of F1 2025.

That’s the opinion of Italian journalist Giuliano Duchessa.

Is the clock running down on Fred Vasseur’s tenure?

Following a report in Germany that Ferrari had approached Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, one that PlanetF1.com understands to be accurate, fresh speculation about Vasseur’s future as Ferrari team principal emerged earlier this week.

Vasseur took up the role of Ferrari team principal in January 2023, replacing Mattia Binotto after the Italian handed in his resignation following a disappointing 2022 season.

Under Vasseur’s leadership, Ferrari were the only team aside from Red Bull to win a race in his first campaign, and by the end of 2024 they had arguably the fastest car on the grid.

That, coupled with the signing of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, led to expectations of a title tilt.

But instead of chasing the title, Ferrari are still hunting for a first Grand Prix victory heading into round 10 of the F1 2025 season.

F1 2025: The season’s winners and losers

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Although they leapt up to second in the Constructors’ Championship with Charles Leclerc’s third podium of the season in Spain, Ferrari trail runaway championship leaders McLaren by 165 points to 362 while Leclerc is their best-placed driver in the individual log, 92 points down on Oscar Piastri.

With the championship dream all but mathematically over, Vasseur’s tenure is no longer guaranteed.

According to Corriere dello Sera, his ‘actions have been put under scrutiny by top management. The French boss has been asked to account for the unsatisfactory performance, his position is no longer so firm, he is accused of knowing little about the internal environment.’

It has the Italian publication speculating that Antonello Coletta, the man in charge of Ferrari’s hypercar programme, could be in line for the job.

Vasseur was not impressed with the rumours.

“It’s not about myself, I think, because this I can manage,” said the Frenchman. “It’s more about the people of the team; I think it’s just disrespectful for them, for [their] families. We had the case last year with the chief of aero already.”

Asked about the goal of the publication that started the rumour, he said: “I don’t know the target. I don’t understand the target.

“Perhaps it’s to give shit to the team. But in this case, I don’t see the point.

“Perhaps it’s for them the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason, but it’s really hurting the team.

“At one stage, it’s a lack of focus, and when you are fighting for the championship, every single detail makes the difference. And from the beginning of the weekend, we are just speaking about this.

“If it’s their target to put them team in this situation, they reach their goal. But I think it’s not like this that we’ll be able to win a championship, at least not with this kind of journalist around us.”

But while he was defiant in his response to the media, Italian journalist Giuliano Duchessa believes the writing could already be on the wall.

Not because Ferrari are going to sack Vasseur, but because his contract is up at the end of this season and it just won’t be renewed.

Duchessa wrote on X: “Vasseur has decided for the clash. My feeling is that we should not expect any immediate intervention from the Ferrari top brass

“The three-year contract expires at the end of the year, I listened to him carefully and from the way he spoke today I had the personal feeling that he will not remain.”

Approached by PlanetF1.com to clarify the speculation, Ferrari dismissed the rumours as complete fabrication.

Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have both thrown their support behind Vasseur, Hamilton saying: “It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that that are out there.

“Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here, which I’m forever grateful for. And we’re in this together. We’re working hard in the background.

“Things aren’t perfect, but for me, as I said, I’m here to work with the team, but also with Fred.

“I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.”

Read next: Martin Brundle slams ‘nuts’ Fred Vasseur rumours as true Ferrari ‘problem’ identified