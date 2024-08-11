Mercedes ‘outsider’ fears addressed by Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton does not fear becoming an “outsider” at Mercedes into the closing months of his stay before joining Ferrari.

Hamilton and Mercedes have achieved record-breaking Formula 1 success together, Hamilton winning six of his seven World titles with the Silver Arrows during their streak of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship victories between 2014-21. However, this union is ticking towards its end.

Lewis Hamilton plays down Mercedes ‘outsider’ theory

Ahead of the F1 2024 campaign, it was announced that Hamilton would make a blockbuster move to Ferrari from 2025, making this his final Mercedes season.

So, as Hamilton prepares to head to a main rival of Mercedes in Ferrari, Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle asked Hamilton whether he fears becoming an “outsider” in these coming months, as Mercedes focus on 2025 performance details which they will not want Hamilton taking with him to Ferrari.

However, Hamilton played down that theory, insisting that no information has been withheld from either side.

“I don’t think so,” Hamilton replied to Brundle.

“I mean, so far, I have been really hands-on and very much involved in the development of this car. I think that’s the only way we can work this year.

“I’ve not kept anything from them and they haven’t kept anything from me. I want the team to succeed, even when I’m not here.

“I think with the success we’ve had just recently, I mean, I’m a part of that and I feel really grateful and proud to be a part of that.”

Hamilton claimed his first victory in Mercedes colours in two-and-a-half years at the 2024 British Grand Prix, taking the chequered flag for a record ninth time at Silverstone. He later went into the summer break off the back of Belgian GP victory.

But with Hamilton to go racing against Mercedes from next year at Ferrari, he admits that will feel “really strange”.

“Naturally, I think everything’s going to feel alien because I’ve been with Mercedes for so long,” he said. “So it’ll be really strange!”

With 10 rounds remaining of the F1 2024 season, Hamilton sits P6 in the Drivers’ Championship, 127 points back from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen out front, while Mercedes occupy P4 in the Constructors’ standings, 142 points behind leaders Red Bull.

