‘Not smart and not clever – Max Verstappen warned after Singapore FIA boycott

Barely speaking in the post-qualifying FIA press conference, Ernest Knoors believes Max Verstappen did not handle his gripe with the FIA and its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in the correct manner.

Verstappen was irked by the FIA after receiving a punishment for swearing in the Thursday driver press conference in Singapore, doing so even after Ben Sulayem announced a clampdown on foul language.

Max Verstappen: I might get fined or get an extra day, so…

The Dutchman, who used the word “f***ing” to describe his RB20’s problem, was ordered to carry out “some work of public interest” as punishment.

Without saying too much, in fact barely anything at all, he made his thoughts on that clear when he attended Saturday’s post-qualifying press conference.

Although he spoke freely with James Hinchcliffe in the track-side interview, once seated in the press conference he kept his answers short.

Q: What did you change overnight? Because it seems there’s been a big difference in performance lately.

MV: A lot.

Q: Can you elaborate in terms of what you did?

MV: No, I might get fined or get an extra day, so…

And so it went before the reigning World Champion said: “This is not towards you, don’t worry. I don’t want to upset you.”

Asked how long he intends to keep it up, he replied: “I’m answering. Just not a lot. Problem with my voice.”

He was, however, happy to speak with the media “outside the room” and did so while walking back to the Red Bull hospitality.

There has been mixed reaction to his antics with the likes of Lewis Hamilton calling his punishment a “joke” while Nico Rosberg accused the 26-year-old of “pushing the limits”.

Former Ferrari engineer Knoors says while he understands drivers using language over the radio in the heat of the moment, Verstappen did not handle the press conference well.

“I understand it completely,” the former Ferrari engineer told Viaplay. “It’s about conversations he has with his engineer, but in these press conferences you represent your team. You are there as a driver. You don’t talk to one journalist, but to all the people who are fans – or not – of him, but I don’t think you should do that.

“This is not smart, and not clever. This does not come across as sympathetic.

“I understand his point, but I would do it differently. I would just answer questions, and then indicate at the end that you want to say something else and then make your point clear.

“I would advise him to do that, but he does not need any advice from us.”

“I think this is really aimed at the FIA ​​president, who is instigating this,” Knoors added. “This is an FIA press conference, and outside of that he acts normal, so if that is behind it, I can understand it, but just say that you disagree with the FIA ​​president.”

