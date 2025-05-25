Adrian Newey’s primary focus may be the F1 2026 car, but Damon Hill says one cannot discount the “magic wand” he could wave over this year’s AMR25 as he will “see stuff that other people miss” during his Monaco GP visit.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Newey is in Monte Carlo this weekend with Aston Martin in his first trip to a race since confirming his high-profile move from Red Bull last year.

Could Adrian Newey save Aston Martin’s F1 2025 season?

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell confirmed that the 66-year-old is in Monaco to see how the team operates in a race weekend environment.

But it has become more than that for the design legend, who recently revealed he’s had “a few lunchtime conversations” to discuss Aston Martin’s current AMR25 “to do as well as we can”.

Those conversations could be even more intense after his Monaco GP visit.

During his 19 years with Red Bull, during which his tally of championship victories increased to 26, Newey was often spotted walking the grid ahead of Grands Prix with a trusty notebook in his hands. One in which he jotted down ideas spotted on rivals’ cars.

Notebook or magic wand, Hill believes the ideas Newey jots down this weekend could be brought to Aston Martin’s AMR25 to improve the team’s F1 2025 championship.

Adrian Newey: Aston Martin’s ticket to the top of F1?

👉 Adrian Newey’s to-do list: The five most important Aston Martin tasks

👉 Explained: Adrian Newey’s job title and how Aston Martin’s technical structure will look

“You can’t keep him away from the race track or a racing car, he’s come down to Monaco and he’s got a few ideas, he’s talking to the engineers,” the 1996 World Champion told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He will benefit Aston Martin, he’s got his magic wand and he’s able to see stuff that other people miss.”

Newey will most likely be back at the team’s Silverstone’s headquarters on Monday to share those ideas that he notes ahead of Sunday’s 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix.

Although it is the first weekend that he’s been trackside with Aston Martin, the 66-year-old revealed he’s been working almost non-stop since he joined the team at the beginning of March.

“I had a weekend off two weeks ago,” he said. “Other than that it’s been pretty much full-on since I started in March. My wife, she kind of says I go into a design trance, and I can understand what she means.

“When I get into a period of intense concentration I tend to not see left and right. All my processing power is going into the one area, which is trying to work with everybody to design a fast racing car.”

And already he’s found some wiggle room in what he initial thought were very stringent F1 2026 regulations.

“When I first looked at the 2026 rules, my first reaction was, ‘God, this doesn’t leave much’,” he said. “But then you start to drill into the detail, and there is a reasonable amount of flexibility. Of course, I’d always like more.

“I’d imagine you’ll see some different solutions at the start of next year. Then, of course, as has happened with these regs, three or four seasons in, everybody starts to converge.”

Aston Martin have scored just 14 points this season, all scored by Lance Stroll as Fernando Alonso has yet to get off the mark.

Read next: ‘Chaos’ expected at Monaco GP as new rule to avoid ‘sh**e’ race comes into effect