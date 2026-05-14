The Nürburgring 24 Hours live stream will bring you coverage of the 2026 event with its usual mix of chaos, endurance and unpredictability, as more than 100 cars prepare to tackle one of the toughest circuits in global motorsport.

With GT3 machinery at the front and multiple classes fighting through the same traffic-heavy circuit, this is a race defined as much by survival as outright pace.

Where to watch the Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 live stream

The Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 will be streamed live in full across the weekend on PlanetF1.com, providing coverage of qualifying and the race.

This is the most complete way to follow the event, capturing everything from the initial launch into Turn 1 through to the transition into night running on the Nordschleife, where visibility drops, conditions change rapidly, and strategy becomes just as important as raw speed.

For fans new to the event, the scale and complexity of the race is part of what makes it so compelling. Our explainer on the Nürburgring 24 Hours guide breaks down the rules, classes and track layout in detail, helping put the live action into context.

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 TV coverage

Alongside the global live stream, the race will also be broadcast on selected television networks in various territories.

Because rights holders differ from country to country, television coverage is not always consistent. As a result, the live stream remains the most reliable way to follow every lap of the race in real time.

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 start time and global viewing

The race begins on Saturday afternoon local time at the Nürburgring before running continuously for 24 hours through changing light, weather and track conditions.

For viewers planning their weekend, the start time varies significantly depending on location, with afternoon viewing in Europe, morning starts in the United States, and late-night coverage in Australia.

Ahead of the green flag, the full entry list boasts over 100 entries, a mix of manufacturer-backed GT3 teams, Pro-Am combinations and privateers all sharing the same circuit.

The confirmed Nürburgring 24 Hours entry list 2026 outlines every team, driver and car competing in the 2026 edition.

Why the Nürburgring 24 Hours is unlike any other race

The Nürburgring 24 Hours is held on the fearsome Nordschleife, which stretches over 25 kilometres with its terrifying mix of high-speed sections, blind crests and technical corners that punish even minor mistakes.

Add in variable weather across different parts of the circuit and constant traffic from multiple classes, and the race becomes as much about awareness and patience as outright performance.

GT3 manufacturers such as Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Audi regularly fight at the front, but success depends on more than speed alone. Reliability, strategy and consistency over 24 hours are what ultimately decide the outcome.

For a broader technical comparison of the machinery involved, our F1 vs GT3 explainer breaks down how GT3 cars differ from Formula 1 in performance, philosophy and design.

Following the Nürburgring 24 Hours live

Once the race begins, the live stream becomes the central hub for following the story as it unfolds. From early-race positioning to night stints and late-race attrition, the broadcast captures every phase of the endurance cycle in real time.

The Nürburgring 24 Hours is an extreme event, with the race capable of changing dramatically at any point over the full 24 hours.

Supplementing the live stream that will be our Live Blog, which will keep you abreast of all the major moments so you can dip in and out without missing any of the action across the weekend.

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