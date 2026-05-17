The Verstappen Racing team continues to lead at the Nürburgring 24 Hours as the endurance race enters its final quarter.

The #3 Mercedes has led for most of the night, and continues to lead as the morning of the second day has arrived.

Max Verstappen in control at Nordschleife after overnight scare

With Lucas Auer taking over the Verstappen Racing car after Jules Gounon’s double stint the last of the darkness as the sun rose, the Austrian followed suit on the team’s now-established strategy through the race with another double stint.

In the #80 Mercedes, Fabian Schiller was replaced by Luca Stolz to continue the close battle between the two Winward Racing Cars that started some 12 hours ago.

The gap has ebbed and flowed between 10 and 20 seconds through the last few hours, and has fallen to around five seconds with just over six hours to go.

With the established status quo at the front suggesting that the intense battling that saw Maro Engel and Max Verstappen make contact in the two cars has cooled off for the time being, the leaders don’t have to worry much about the cars behind.

In third is the #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage that is almost six minutes behind, with the third through fifth positions changing based on the sequence of pitstops.

Also in this battle is the #99 Rowe Racing BMW M4, currently driven by Max Hesse, while fifth is occupied by the pole car, the #84 Lamborghini Huracan being driven by Patric Niederhauser.

Max Verstappen, following his heroics through his first and second stints, is back behind the wheel for what is likely to be a final double stint.

Nürburgring 24 Hours Results: Top 10 after 18 hours

1,3,Max Verstappen,8:13.690,,116,Mercedes-AMG GT3 2,80,Luca Stolz,8:14.337,12.634,116,Mercedes-AMG GT3 3,84,Patric Niederhauser,8:08.758,+1 lap,115,Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 4,81,Neil Verhagen,8:13.775,29.171,115,BMW M3 Touring 24h 5,34,Mattia Drudi,8:12.753,34.824,115,Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO 6,99,Max Hesse,8:15.534,1:27.457,115,BMW M4 GT3 EVO 7,24,Ricardo Feller,8:12.555,3:35.210,115,Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 8,54,Bastian Buus,8:19.448,+2 laps,114,Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 9,48,Dylan Pereira,8:15.388,1:06.999,114,Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26 10,26,Mikaël Grenier,8:14.685,2:29.921,114,Mercedes-AMG GT3

View the full results here.

Watch the Nürburgring 24 Hours live stream on PlanetF1.com.