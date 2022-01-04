The iconic Nurburgring is showing a willingness to bring Formula 1 back to Germany and are open to discussions with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

The statement of intent comes after Domenicali expressed his disappointment over a general lack of interest from Germany about holding a Grand Prix race there.

“I’m disappointed and also sad that we don’t have a German Grand Prix at the moment,” the F1 CEO recently told Sport1.

“But unfortunately, I don’t see any real interest from Germany in becoming part of the Formula 1 calendar again. That’s a shame and actually hard to believe. I hope this will change again in the future.”

Domenicali added it was “regrettable” that nobody from Germany was “ringing the bell” to host a race, but officials from the Nurburgring are now making some noise following Domenicali’s comments.

“We are still willing to talk,” communications director of the operating company, Alexander Gerhard, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur as quoted by Sky Sports F1 in Germany.

“We continue to take the view that we can very well imagine Formula 1 at the Nurburgring, but under economically sensible general conditions.”

You would suspect that with both Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher on the grid, there would still be plenty of interest in a German Grand Prix – but there has been no permanent race there since 2019 when Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Hockenheimring.

The Nurburgring did provide a nice wave of nostalgia in 2020 when they helped Formula 1 in their time of need in creating a World Championship season during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The circuit returned to the schedule for the first time in eight years as was known as the Eifel Grand Prix, won by Lewis Hamilton.

Gerhard also said the Nurburgring would be open to sharing and alternating with other tracks in Germany and, more intriguingly, did not rule out Formula 1 being able to race on ‘Green Hell’ itself: the Nordschleife.

“As an idea, you are allowed to position the Nordschleife because it has a great tradition,” said Gerhard.

“I would never completely reject this idea, nevertheless there would have to be talks with all parties involved.

“That would be the third step, not the first.”