Nyck de Vries has suffered a frustrating return to Formula E, but used Nico Hulkenberg and Formula 1 as an example when striking back against the criticism.

De Vries had a rather short, yet dramatic career in Formula 1, his Williams super-sub appearance at Monza in 2022 followed by landing an AlphaTauri seat for 2023, only to be replaced mid-season by Daniel Ricciardo.

Nyck de Vries references Nico Hulkenberg in criticism retaliation

With that chapter now behind him, De Vries has returned to Formula E where he won the title with Mercedes in 2021, though so far it has been a rough comeback for the Dutchman with Mahindra Racing. Both he and team-mate Edoardo Mortara having failed to score a point across the opening five rounds.

But, for anyone who may be criticising De Vries in this situation, he pointed to the machinery which he is racing with, saying such critics must then expect that Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg will win the next Formula 1 race.

Speaking to RacingNews365.com, De Vries said: “Firstly, I’m not aware of any criticisms. I think it’s all about expectations, and being realistic, I think if there are criticisms which I’m not aware of, I’m not reading it. I try to avoid kind of negativity.

“Do they follow the series? Or are they aware the team kind of finished at the back last year and without any hardware change?

“Do you expect that Nico Hulkenberg is going to win the next grand prix? It’s like, honestly, I don’t have much to say about it. We do us, we focus on ourselves.

“We take our internal little wins and victories because we do still need to seize them because otherwise, it could become frustrating if you don’t kind of seize them. And I think we do.

“I’m enjoying the kind of progress and the team and the foundation we are building together and hopefully, in the near future, we can get that reward.”

In addition to FE, De Vries is also competing in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class with Toyota Gazoo Racing, as he spoke of his enjoyment racing in both categories.

“I feel great, I’m very happy with Mahindra, I’m very happy with the programmes I have, the combination between Formula E and WEC, enjoying both championships,” he confirmed.

“And obviously here, we’re not really where we want to be. But we’re all believing in this project.

“I can see that we’re making little progress all the time, even though that’s not necessarily translated into direct results, we are building that kind of foundation. So I’m very well, very well.”

Haas meanwhile scored a double points finish last time out in Australia, Hulkenberg claiming P9, while team-mate Kevin Magnussen came tenth.

