Cadillac has been formally approved to join the grid for the F1 2026 season, with the former Andretti entry having been approved ‘in principle’ in late 2024.

Following the reveal in late 2024 of an agreement ‘in principle’ for Cadillac to join the grid next season, F1 and the FIA have confirmed that the American squad – which began life as a Michael Andretti entry over two years ago – will race in Formula 1 in F1 2026.

Cadillac confirmed for F1 2026

Cadillac has received formal approval to join Formula 1 in 2026, with the American brand representing the General Motors manufacturer in a joint venture with TWG Motorsports.

With General Motors committing to its partnership with the former Andretti squad, the American manufacturer took over the venture in late 2024 to end a long stand-off between Liberty Media and Michael Andretti’s prospective entry.

Cadillac will race with a Ferrari customer power unit in F1 2026, having agreed a supply deal with the Italian manufacturer for its first seasons in the sport, and the commitment from Cadillac to become a full works team in the future.

In January 2025, TWG Motorsports, Cadillac’s racing partner on the new team, announced the formation of a new company – GM Performance Power Units LLC – to transform the Cadillac team from a Ferrari customer team into a full-works squad by 2030.

This commitment has led to what had been a provisional agreement to enter Formula 1 becoming a formal one, meaning there will be two new cars on the grid next season.

“Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The FIA Formula One Championship’s expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, said of the announcement that, “For the past years, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary F1 entry.

“Now, with 2026 in our sights after today’s final approval from the FIA and Formula 1, we’re accelerating our efforts—expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.”

TWG has assembled a workforce of over 300 staff working on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software and vehicle dynamics simulation, and development for 2026 in the form of operational wind-tunnel models and performance testing – all under the watchful eye of former Manor F1 boss Graeme Lowdon, who was appointed as team principal in late 2024.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort put in by the entire Cadillac Formula 1 Team,” Lowdon said.

“This announcement is the next step in getting on the grid and continues our efforts towards building a full-works team. Through the long and thorough application process, we have never lost pace in our planning or our belief in the mission. We can’t wait to go racing and give fans a new team to cheer for,” Lowdon said.

How Cadillac’s F1 team has arrived in Formula 1

With the FIA interested in finding prospective teams to enter Formula 1, the governing body called for expressions of interest in February 2023 – the first step in the process of identifying realistic prospects of entries to undergo thorough stress tests to ensure the applicants would have sustainable funding, and sufficient technical ability and resources to be able to take on the challenge of Formula 1.

There was also the question of how prospective teams could sit into Formula 1’s plan to reach carbon net zero by 2030, and how a successful applicant could benefit Formula 1 both from a sporting and commercial standpoint.

Several expressions of interest were lodged with the FIA, with Michael Andretti’s eponymous entry being the only one to pass the governing body’s due diligence tests, having formed a partnership with America’s General Motors/Cadillac brand.

With the FIA approving the theoretical arrival of Andretti in Formula 1, the entry was passed along for commercial assessment by Liberty Media and Formula 1.

In January 2024, F1 rejected Andretti’s F1 bid in rather brutal fashion, questioning the value the organisation could bring to Formula 1 and its ability to compete at a healthy level in the sport.

In the months since the rejection, the prospective Andretti team began building up its facilities near Silverstone in the UK, as well as in facilities in Fishers in Indiana, Charlotte in North Carolina, and Warran in Michigan, while also beginning the process of recruitment for its workforce – major names like former Manor boss Graeme Lowdon and Enstone veteran Pat Symonds have already committed to the project, with Lowdon taking on the role of team boss.

“Graeme has been advising our team for the last two years as we have built out our operations; his experience on both the technical and managerial sides of Formula 1 and other motorsports ventures will serve him well as he builds the Cadillac Formula 1 team,” said Towriss of the appointment.

“Graeme has been a pleasure to work with over the past two years and we’re excited he will lead our journey to the 2026 Formula 1 grid as Team Principal,” said General Motors President Mark Reuss. “He has great racing expertise, he knows how to assemble a high-performing team and he embodies the values the Cadillac Formula 1 Team will represent in all its endeavors, on or off the track.”

More on Cadillac in F1:

👉 Cadillac F1: Everything you need to know about the new 11th team

👉 Cadillac F1: Five drivers we’d love to see join the new American team

Andretti didn’t take the F1 rejection lying down, going as far as the US Congress to plead its case, with a resulting antitrust investigation ensuing from the US Department of Justice into the actions of Liberty Media and CEO Greg Maffei.

In September 2024, Michael Andretti stepped down from his role as CEO of Andretti Global, with Maffei confirmed he would depart his role at the end of 2024 – the end of his contract.

With GM’s involvement in the Andretti team remaining unwavering, the American giant took the lead on the branding of the new F1 team, with the initially Andretti-led programme slowly evolving into a GM-led project with Dan Towriss at the helm.

In late 2024, with Michael Andretti stepping down from the burgeoning F1 entry, along with Maffei confirming his departure from the Liberty Media CEO role, the stand-off came to an end as an “agreement in principle” was reached with General Motors to support a GM/Cadillac F1 entry for 2026 – a full rebrand away from Andretti – even with a customer supply engine deal.

Cadillac has confirmed Mario Andretti, the 1978 F1 World Champion and son of Michael, will serve as a director for the F1 team.

On March 7th, 2025, this agreement in principle became formal approval – Cadillac will be on the grid for F1 2026.

This means that Formula 1’s field will increase to 22 cars, with 11 teams, and Cadillac becomes the first new team to join the grid since the F1 2016 season when American squad Haas arrived in the sport.

Read Next: Daniel Ricciardo confirms ‘new outlook’ after ‘taking my foot off the gas’