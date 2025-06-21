Official F1 movie song unveiled as Ed Sheeran reveals new release

As the theatre release of the F1 movie draws ever closer, world-renowned singer Ed Sheeran has dropped the official song and music video for the film.

Entitled ‘Drive’, the song is available to stream and download now, as the world of Formula 1 prepares for what is being regarded as the most significant film about the sport to date, staring Brad Pitt as ‘Sonny Hayes’ among a star-studded cast, and featuring scenes shot using real-life Formula 1 action.

Official F1 movie song from Ed Sheeran drops

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton served as a producer behind the film, which will hit the cinema screens in the UK on June 25, and June 27 in the United States.

The film had its world premiere on June 16, 2025 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where the cast and several stars of Formula 1 – many set for cameo appearances as their real-life selves – were in attendance.

And with the official song now here, Sheeran posted a snippet of the music video on his Instagram page, and with it added the following caption:

“I got asked to do a song for the @f1movie. I knew that I wanted to make a proper rock song for it, a proper driving song. Something you’d wanna turn up to the fullest amount whilst driving.

“I wrote it in the studio with @blakeslatkin and @johnmayer, then we got @pino_palladino_official_ and Dave Grohl to be the final jigsaw pieces of the song. Pure dream team for the genre of rock, and I really feel what we created fits the scene in the movie so well.

“I LOVE making songs for movies, ever since I did I See Fire for The Hobbit. It really lets me as a movie fan, behind the curtain, help create the perfect song for a scene in a movie.

“Movies and art are the only hobbies outside of music I really have, and I love my time at the F1 whenever I get to go play there. So this was like a match made in heaven.

“I’m so honoured to work with such great musicians on it, and hope you guys love the end result. Drive out now.”

With the drivers and media having now seen the film, Hamilton – following the Canadian GP – said “there is not a single complaint I could make” about the people who he has worked with on the F1 movie, and speaking ahead of the premiere, added: “I’m really excited for tomorrow, obviously with the premiere tomorrow and the rollout this week.

“So I’m really excited for people to get out and go and see it.

“And cool to just see Apple bring out new technology. I don’t know if you watched it on the phone, where it vibrates? It’s so cool. Absolutely awesome. So, where do we go from here.”

Hamilton hinted he is not out of ideas for the film industry, having launched his own production company called Dawn Apollo Films in 2022, through which he worked on the F1 movie, while a Hamilton documentary is also in the works.

“It’s down to the audience. I don’t think it’ll be the last,” Hamilton teased of his involvement in the movie industry.

“I’ve got an idea of something. I can’t give you too much, but I’ve already started putting together some plans.”

