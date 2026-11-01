Oliver Bearman admits Ocon situation is ‘fundamentally stressful’ after shock Haas decision

Oliver Bearman says he is “fundamentally stressed” by the Esteban Ocon situation at Haas after his teammate was replaced by Ryo Hirakawa ahead of Saturday’s final practice in Mexico.

Haas announced on Saturday morning that Ocon will not race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with reserve driver Hirakawa taking his place.

Oliver Bearman reacts to Esteban Ocon’s shock Haas replacement

The statement did not disclose the reason, nor would Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu go into details when he spoke with Sky Sports during FP3.

“Yeah, I can’t tell you much, but at least I can tell you that he’s not ill,” Komatsu said. “That much I can tell you.”

French publication L’Équipe reported that a meeting between Ocon and Komatsu had ended abruptly, alleging “a possible physical altercation” had occurred.

Ocon denied this, taking to X to say: “I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation.

“Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved.

“Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

“I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding.

“I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed.”

But whatever the reason for the fallout between Ocon and Haas, Bearman has a new teammate for the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend.

Hirakawa, who drove in FP1 when he replaced Ocon as Haas ticked off one of its mandatory young driver sessions, was back in the Haas VF-26 for FP3.

He finished final practice with the 19th fastest time before qualifying 19th for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

He’ll line up 18th on the grid after Liam Lawson was disqualified due to a technical breach pertaining to the electrical deployment.

Bearman was asked about Ocon being stood down when he spoke with the media after Saturday’s qualifying.

The Briton revealed he was in the dark as to the reason why his teammate had been benched.

“Yeah, no, of course, I’m fundamentally stressed about it,” he said.

“It’s a really tough situation, and I don’t know exactly what’s happening, if I’m brutally honest with you.

“But it’s never a happy situation when these situations occur.”

More on Haas and Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon breaks silence after shock Haas Mexican GP decision

Haas boss delivers first reaction to Esteban Ocon Mexican GP driver swap

Elevated to the role of team leader overnight, Bearman says he is doing what he can to help Hirakawa ahead of his debut Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“All I can say is that I’ve of course been helping Ryo as much as possible to speed up the learning curve,” he said, “and yeah, I’m also very happy for him to get his first experience in F1.

“Looking in the garage in FP3 with all the cameras, it reminded me of my FP3 a few years ago.

“It will be a great memory for him and a fantastic experience, but of course, in a really challenging and sad circumstance.”

Asked what advice he’d give his new teammate, he replied: “Send it, send it. Break at the 50 in Turn 1, and go for it.”

Read next: Winners and losers from the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying