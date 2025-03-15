Ollie Bearman has been critical of his own driving after two offs in three practice sessions saw him unable to qualify at the Australian Grand Prix.

The Haas driver had a high-speed shunt out of Turn 10 in FP1, which in turn ruled him out of FP2 entirely, and in FP3 on Saturday he suffered further damage after sliding into the gravel at Turn 11.

Ollie Bearman self-critical as ‘big consequences’ arise from practice offs

Come qualifying, the teenager left the pit lane and quickly returned to his garage after finding a gearbox issue when he went out on track, which put a premature end to his session.

Team-mate Esteban Ocon was the last of the classified runners in qualifying, meaning the Haas drivers are set to lock out the back of the grid in the Australian Grand Prix.

Bearman confirmed he has received “only encouragement” from team principal Ayao Komatsu despite these early teething problems, however, and is not going to get hung up on two issues, adding he is his own “biggest critic”.

Reflecting on his weekend so far, he told reporters in Melbourne: “I mean, pretty unforgiving circuit, and two seemingly small errors giving big consequences and missing out on all of my running.

“Clumsiness from my side to make these errors honestly, and that’s not good enough. And then, of course, the gearbox issue in the qualifying pretty much sums up what we’ve had so far.

“It’s a long season ahead of us. I’m not going to get down about two days in a very long season. I think as a team, we’re struggling a bit more than we anticipated and more than we looked in Bahrain, so, we’ve got a bit of work to do on that side of things, on pure car performance – and of course, I haven’t helped out very much, because the team’s pretty much been running with one car all weekend.

“I think the first thing is that I’m my biggest critic, and I’m the most disappointed in myself, and need to rectify that, but nothing, [Komatsu has offered, ed.] only encouragement.”

