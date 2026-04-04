More than 2,000 of our readers have voted, and the overwhelming majority hopes to see regulation tweaks in the wake of Oliver Bearman’s crash at Suzuka.

Multiple drivers in Japan weighed in on the Haas driver’s impact, which saw him take avoiding action after seeing a 50kph (30mph) closing speed to Franco Colapinto ahead, at the long right-hander towards Spoon Curve.

Oliver Bearman Suzuka crash poll shows F1 fans want regulation changes

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Bearman took to the grass to avoid the Alpine, and lost control of his car in doing so at approximately 190mph. He escaped with bruising to his right knee after the 50G impact – around 10 times that of the peak cornering force drivers experience behind the wheel.

In the aftermath of the incident, and with talks planned in April over the first three races of this new ruleset, we asked you for your opinion on whether this high-speed incident should prompt changes to the regulations – with the significant closing speed between the two drivers cited as a potential safety concern.

In more than 2,000 votes as of Friday 3rd April, a whopping 93% of PlanetF1.com readers voted that at least some form of regulation change needs to take place in the wake of Bearman’s crash.

Of that, 80% of our poll voted for major changes, with a further 13% voting for minor changes to the new ruleset, while the remaining 7% voted for no change.

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While we also received correspondence in our comments section, we received more than 250 comments on our Facebook page regarding this poll, so let us share some of your varied opinions from our site and across social media on the latest edition of the PlanetF1.com Postbox.

Your say: Should Ollie Bearman’s Suzuka crash prompt future regulation changes?

Bitey Brembillo: Maybe a strict penalty for changing lines or driving erratically while being out of energy will be included into the rules as a simple fix. Like 10 seconds penalty as a baseline during the races. In similar cases during other sessions, grid drops, and then likely the awareness of the drivers will become better soon. This is also something for what penalty points could be awarded, especially if we compare to other things for what penalty points were awarded in the past. Some of those were not even entirely safety related, yet there were examples of awarding penalty points for those.

Fire Storm: Yes, first of all the FIA has to address the safety concerns. This is urgent and paramount. There is still time to address the driveability of these cars and the remaining issues many drivers have raised. It can’t happen overnight. Despite me being in favour of scrapping this formula alltogether, it is unrealistic to happen anytime soon.

Chris: It’s sad that people think a crash isn’t serious unless someone gets hurt. I was watching live when Ayrton Senna crashed. It wasn’t obvious immediately, but that didn’t last long when they started cutting camera views. I don’t ever want to watch a hero lose his life live on TV again.

Alexandra Peller: No, this is just a massive overreaction to crash cause people have an agenda regarding the 2026 rules.

F1 is dangerous by nature and crashes are going to happen. If the rulebook gets ripped up and changed with every crash then the sport may as well just shut up shop now.

GeorgeB: The crash in itself shouldn’t prompt major change. Its the new rule package itself, and observing how the cars need to be driven to make lap time is what should have prompted the change. This is Micky Mouse racing and not what the pinnacle of motorsport should be about. There is nothing pure about this; it is manufactured passing that means nothing when the guy you just passed can drive right by you on the next straight.

Tim: All “workplace” accidents need to be reviewed. Some professions such as “race car driver” are inherently more dangerous than others.

The input of those involved should carry the most weight. It would be wrong for the drivers to use safety as an excuse to correct a non-safety facet of the job they don’t like. I trust the drivers to give an honest evaluation.

There are issues beyond safety with the hybrid system as it stands. If there are legitimate safety concerns immediate change is necessary. However it would be wrong to use safety as an excuse to bring about change to normal functional issues.

Steve: Nope, just learn to drive to the conditions and the vehicles around you!

Ernie: It should. And the FIA should be ashamed of themselves for not listening to the drivers that actually drive these Mario Kart cars. I know I don’t want to see any driver get hurt. Bring the V8’s back in. Since I know they won’t bring back the awesome V10’s from yesteryears. I want the drivers to race the car.

David: It was serious enough to warrant discussion, but essentially it was a racing incident between two rookies not thinking…

Daniel: It certainly should. Anyone with half a brain could have predicted this, when you’ve got some drivers slowing down to charge a battery while another driver is hitting the boost button the speed difference is insanely dangerous.

Our poll remains open, where you can your vote below.

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