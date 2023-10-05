Ferrari’s British hot prospect confirmed for F1 debut with Haas

Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman will take his first steps in the world of Formula 1 by contesting the FP1 sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi with Haas.

The 18-year-old Brit has established himself as one of the brightest prospects on the junior racing scene, having claimed four race wins so far in his rookie Formula 2 campaign in 2023 with Prema.

And as Bearman battles for a potential top-three finish in the final F2 standings, his efforts have done enough to catch the attention of Ferrari and Haas.

Oliver Bearman set for FP1 outings with Haas

Each team must run a rookie driver, that being a racer with two or fewer grands prix of experience, in two FP1 sessions during the season, with Bearman getting the nod to represent Haas in Mexico and the season-ender in Abu Dhabi.

Reacting to the news, Bearman said: “I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.

“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner added: “We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate.

“We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”

Bearman will be pulling double duty in Abu Dhabi, with this FP1 outing coinciding with the final round of the Formula 2 Championship at Yas Marina Circuit.

Read next: ‘Cancelled athlete’ Nikita Mazepin reveals roadblock in racing revival