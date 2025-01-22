Ayao Komatsu firmly sees Oliver Bearman as a Ferrari driver of the future, having been impressed by his maturity and composure to date.

Teenage driver Bearman joined Haas on a multi-year deal as of this season, but remains a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy as he looks for a potential step up to the ‘senior’ seat in future.

Bearman made an unexpected Formula 1 debut at last season’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, stepping in at the Scuderia for an unwell Carlos Sainz and scoring points while doing so.

His second race came at Haas for the suspended Kevin Magnussen, and he created his own slice of Formula 1 history by becoming the first driver ever to score points in each of his first two races, while driving for two different teams.

Haas team principal Komatsu confirmed his deal is of a ‘two plus one’ nature, meaning a two-year contract with an option for a third, but if Haas keep up their upward trajectory and Bearman shows himself to be “the whole package”, as Komatsu said he showed himself to be “straight away” from his first FP1 outing with the team in Mexico in 2023, he predicts a move to Ferrari should be on the cards in future.

When asked if he sees Bearman as a Ferrari driver of the future, Komatsu stated to media including PlanetF1.com: “Yes. He’s a Ferrari [junior] driver, we’ve got him for two years, two plus one. But if we do a good job before he does a good job, there’s no way Ferrari can ignore that.”

With the 19-year-old driving for Haas but remaining a part of Ferrari’s junior ranks, Komatsu said he will be heading to meet the Scuderia in the coming weeks to establish what they will want from Bearman as a driver.

As part of those talks, he will look to learn more about his new driver, given Ferrari’s years of experience of having worked with him in the past.

“I’m sure they want regular feedback,” Komatsu said.

“I’m actually going to see them in first week of February, so I sit down with them to understand exactly what kind of feedback groups they would like.

“I’d like to give them feedback as well, because they’ve been monitoring or [have] been a crucial part of his career all this time.

“They know Ollie better than us, so any help we can get from that side would be beneficial as well.

“So yeah, I’d like to work quite closely with the guy who’s been now dealing with Ollie.”

