Oliver Bearman is back for another super-sub appearance as he replaces the banned Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With the FIA superlicence rules dictating that a driver receiving 12 points over a 12-month period means a one-race ban, Magnussen had been walking a tightrope since moving onto 10 back at the Miami Grand Prix in May after causing a collision with Logan Sargeant.

Oliver Bearman Haas grand prix debut comes early

And after picking up two further points for causing a collision with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly at Monza, Magnussen hit that dreaded 12 mark and thus becomes the first Formula 1 driver to receive a race ban since the system was introduced.

In need of a replacement, Haas have called upon Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman to partner Nico Hulkenberg at the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bearman already confirmed as a full-time Haas driver for F1 2025 after numerous FP1 outings with the team.

It marks a return to super-sub duties for Bearman, who made his F1 debut with Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as Carlos Sainz underwent appendix surgery.

FIA superlicence points: Where the F1 2024 drivers stand

👉 F1 penalty points: Kevin Magnussen triggers race ban with Italian GP incident

👉 Where are they now? The last 20 drivers to make their F1 debuts

Reacting to the announcement of his Azerbaijan GP Haas outing, Bearman said: “It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver, with limited prep-time and so on, but I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience.

“I’ve also had four FP1 sessions with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the VF-24 already this season, so undoubtedly that will also prove to be valuable in tackling the full race weekend in Baku.

“The team is in good form at the moment and I’ll do my best to be prepared with the time we have available. The aim is to get out there and have a solid weekend in Azerbaijan.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu added: “I’m excited that Ollie will be driving the VF-24 alongside Nico in Baku.

“He’s already shown great promise in his FP1 outings and post-season test, and he performed very well when he drove for Scuderia Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, picking up points in the process.

“This is another excellent opportunity for both Ollie and the team to work together, this time throughout an entire race weekend, and he couldn’t ask for better team-mate than Nico to provide him with a reference.”

Haas sit P7 in the current F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with 28 points scored.

Read next: Ferrari announce new technical director with seven-person structure revealed