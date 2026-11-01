Haas boss slams ‘absolute nonsense’ €6 million Oliver Bearman salary rumour

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has lambasted rumours that a demand for an improved salary from Oliver Bearman is the reason the driver has not agreed a new deal with the team.

The Kannapolis-based squad has announced that Rafael Camara will race for the team in 2027, but it is yet to be revealed who will partner the Brazilian in his rookie season.

Haas sets the record straight on Oliver Bearman contract talks

Even prior to Esteban Ocon communicating that he will depart Haas at the end of the campaign, the expectation has been that Bearman will retain his drive, with the Briton having since expressed the intention to extend his collaboration with the team.

Komatsu has insisted that Haas reciprocates Bearman’s desire, but he would not be drawn on why that has not materialised into common ground being reached over a new contract.

“Yeah, I don’t think I can go into the details of what’s the hold-up,” he said. “I’m sorry, I can’t answer that question.

“But look, it’s very, very clear from both parties, from Ollie’s side and our side, TGR (Toyota Gazoo Racing), Haas from the team side, they want to continue working together.

“We work really well together, push each other, enjoy, really, most importantly, really enjoy working together. He brings a lot to the team, and then we are growing together.

“So our intentions from both parties are fully aligned. We’re trying to find a solution to work together next year, and I’m sure we will.”

More reaction to the Mexican GP on PlanetF1.com

The wait had prompted an unsubstantiated rumour to arise that claimed Bearman is requesting a substantial pay increase – alleged to be as high as €6 million – to extend.

But Komatsu snapped back at the claim that discussions over salary have proven to be a sticking point during negotiations, branding such a suggestion “absolute nonsense”.

“I have no idea where that came from,” he stated.

“Honestly, I’ve experienced it sometimes this season as well. People say there is no smoke without fire, but some people really invent a story.

“What happened in Miami about apparently I had an argument with Esteban, there’s just absolutely zero truth in it and even those people claiming that they have some insider information etc, absolute total nonsense. This one, again I don’t know who smoked up this €6 million number, that’s the first time I saw it on Instagram.

“Someone came up, this is a good thing to stir whatever up. I have no comments to make because it’s just not even close to the truth. Why do we engage in such absolute nonsense, what’s the point of it?

“Those people creating are not trying to help anything. It’s amazing these days that people don’t check the source. I want to get more clicks, get more likes, so they cut and paste those stories and keep running with it, and before you know it, there are 20 people running the story and they think it’s the truth. It’s absolute nonsense.”

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