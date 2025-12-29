While Oliver Bearman has an “open dialogue” with his parent team Ferrari, there has not been a “conversation” regarding any promotion to the Ferrari line-up.

Bearman delivered an impressive rookie campaign in 2025 with Ferrari customer team Haas, and confirmed that he feels “ready” to step up to a Ferrari seat. The futures of current Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could become a talking point during F1 2026.

Oliver Bearman: ‘No conversation’ over Ferrari future

After three 2024 stand-in appearance for Bearman – a Saudi GP debut with Ferrari, and Haas outings in Baku and Sao Paulo – The Brit arrived on the F1 grid full-time in 2025 with Haas.

Bearman was able to outscore his grand prix-winning teammate Esteban Ocon, 41 points to 38, registering a best result of fourth at the Mexican GP, where Max Verstappen narrowly denied Bearman his and Haas’ first F1 podium.

Bearman’s impressive form strengthened his hopes of a future Ferrari call-up, having served as part of their Driver Academy since 2022. Bearman confirmed that he feels “ready” for the promotion if it came in the near future.

However, Bearman told PlanetF1.com, and other accredited media, that his conversations with Ferrari have not involved talk of joining their line-up.

After a very disappointing first season with Ferrari, the future of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton could become a talking point if those struggles persist in F1 2026.

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, raised eyebrows with his “now or never” assessment of his and Ferrari’s F1 2026 title chances. His manager has also hinted at driver market activity if Ferrari cannot deliver Leclerc a title-worthy car under the new rules next year.

Asked if he has spoken about his Ferrari future with team principal Fred Vasseur, Bearman replied: “I mean, we catch up from time to time, and talking about challenges that I’m facing in my season of F1.

“Just an open dialogue, really. I like to make it clear what’s going on my side, because it’s easy to see just the result on paper. But that doesn’t always tell the full story. There’s often a lot more to it.

“But regarding my future, no conversation. I just drive the car. I think the rest will sort itself out if I perform at a good level.”

Quizzed on whether he has received any feedback on his performances, Bearman added: “No positive or negative feedback.

“I mean, it’s like I said, it’s an open discussion. We talk about what challenges I face.

“Also the future, you know, the next regulations are important. I have the same engine as what they will have.

“So, no. There’s been moments where they wanted me to improve on certain aspects. But for me, it was always going to be the case that I improve in these aspects, because my experience level is going up, and I naturally get better at the time, and so it’s a fact of life.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

